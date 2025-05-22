Evening Reading - May 22, 2025

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe is now open

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at @UniversalORL Epic Universe is now open! Mr. Miyamoto can't wait for everyone to visit! pic.twitter.com/7L59dz6U0E — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 22, 2025

Miyamoto and his friend Donkey Kong were there to celebrate the park's opening.

RFK Jr. and Elon talking

RFK Jr. and Elon Musk having a conversation. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FV5Q1eHSkI — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) May 22, 2025

Oh wait, those are impersonations. Wow, sounded like the genuine articles.

Disturbing AI video created with the latest Google Veo3 model

I did more tests with Google's #Veo3. Imagine if AI characters became aware they were living in a simulation! pic.twitter.com/nhbrNQMtqv — Hashem Al-Ghaili (@HashemGhaili) May 21, 2025

This stuff scares me more than horror movies or Resident Evil games.

Hugh Jackman recognizes a former student

Hugh Jackman realizing the journalist interviewing him was once his student is the most wholesome plot twist.

pic.twitter.com/R4mxaGoZEg — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 21, 2025

This is an old video, but still heartwarming.

When the squad is nearly wiped, and they start singing...

This might be the best clutch Warzone vertical video I have seen all week.

Cheech & Chong should be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

Cheech and Chong should be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!! @cheechandchong pic.twitter.com/JyFphOE6XG — SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma (@SubwayTakes) May 21, 2025

This Subway Hot Takes show seems to be popping off with bigger guests like these two legends.

The Denny Grand Slam took place 12 years ago this week

I love Denny's and independent music.

RIP Kanzi the chimpanzee

The world’s most intelligent monkey, a bonobo named Kanzi, has passed away.



This extraordinary pygmy chimpanzee achieved remarkable feats, including completing Minecraft, comprehending over 3,000 words in English, communicating using a keyboard, lighting fires, roasting… pic.twitter.com/SOQDgugVNz — 𝕏 Ali Al Samahi 🇦🇪علي السماحي (@ali_alsama7i) March 22, 2025

One of the smartest monkeys in the world has passed away.

