Evening Reading - May 22, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shacknews (@shacknewsmedia)

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Orlando Epic Universe is now open

Miyamoto and his friend Donkey Kong were there to celebrate the park's opening.

RFK Jr. and Elon talking

Oh wait, those are impersonations. Wow, sounded like the genuine articles.

Disturbing AI video created with the latest Google Veo3 model

This stuff scares me more than horror movies or Resident Evil games.

Hugh Jackman recognizes a former student

This is an old video, but still heartwarming.

When the squad is nearly wiped, and they start singing...

This might be the best clutch Warzone vertical video I have seen all week.

Cheech & Chong should be inducted into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame

This Subway Hot Takes show seems to be popping off with bigger guests like these two legends.

The Denny Grand Slam took place 12 years ago this week

I love Denny's and independent music.

RIP Kanzi the chimpanzee

One of the smartest monkeys in the world has passed away.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 22, 2025.

the man with the briefcase on Cortex

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO/EIC/EIEIO

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

