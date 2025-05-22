OpenAI plans to release an AI device developed by Jony Ive Altman has stated that the acquisition of Jony Ive's company could add $1 trillion to the value of his AI company.

After acquiring Jony Ive’s company, OpenAI has reportedly spoken to employees about an AI device it is developing.

On May 22, 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman offered his employees a preview of a device he is developing with Jony Ive. The device sounds like some sort of AI companion, not dissimilar to the rabbit r1 or even the recently shuttered Humane AI Pin.

According to the report, Altman hinted at what the product will look like and how it will behave. Apparently, it will be aware of the user’s surroundings while being unobtrusive, small enough to fit inside a pocket or sit on a desk.

The Humane AI Pin was a wearable AI device that had its services shut down in February.

The company plans to ship 100 million units of this AI product, though not all in one day. The planned release date is sometime in late 2026.

It was just yesterday that OpenAI announced the acquisition of Jony Ive’s company. Ive’s was previously a designer for Apple, so it will be interesting to see how his history influences that form factor and other elements of the AI startup's device.

It’s been a bumpy road for artificial intelligence and the company’s touting the benefits of the technology and pouring funds into the research. NVIDIA is set to pay charges due to US-China chip sale restrictions and Grok’s recent “white genocide” response was addressed by xAI. Even OpenAI hasn’t been immune to concerns, with Altman saying it can’t sufficiently train AI models without copyrighted material.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether OpenAI’s device is widely adopted and how effective or efficient it is at performing its tasks. There’s still a long way to go before it’s set to release, so stay tuned for more news.