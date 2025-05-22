Elden Ring movie to be written & directed by Alex Garland FromSoftware's critically acclaimed title will be brought to life in a new medium: a live-action film.

Elden Ring is being made into a film with Alex Garland set to write and direct the adaptation of FromSoftware’s game.

Bandai Namco announced on May 22, 2025, that it is teaming up with A24 to bring Elden Ring to an entirely new medium. This will be a live-action film written and directed by Alex Garland, who is known for his work on 28 Days franchise, Ex Machina, Annihilation, and more recently, Civil War.

A24, on the other hand, has become an absolute cinema powerhouse, releasing offbeat films that have garnered critical and commercial success. Some of its recent films include Moonlight, Uncut Gems, Heretic, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Hereditary, Talk to Me, and many others.

There are a lot of potential storylines that could be explored in the Elden Ring setting. The film could look at the period before the Shattering, where Marika ruled the Lands Between, or it might focus on some of the side stories that haven’t been fully explored, like the Gloam-Eyed Queen. Either way, it’s a rich furrow.

Elden Ring has been a phenomenal success for FromSoftware, with the game winner numerous Game of the Year awards. Shacknews crowned it as Game of the Year 2022, with the game going on to win even more categories that year. The title has received a successful expansion in the form of Shadow of the Erdtree and even has an upcoming spin-off game, Elden Ring Nightreign.

When it comes to movie adaptations of video games, it’s not often that they stick the landing. One of the only ones in recent memory to do well is Nintendo’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which was a critical success and a massive shift in what people thought a video game movie could be. It’s going to be exciting to see whether Alex Garland, A24, Bandai Namco, and FromSoftware can stick the landing with this Elden Ring film.