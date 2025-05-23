Scar-Lead Salvation review: Anime Returnal?

When I see “Compile Heart,” I usually know what to expect. This company is best known for modestly-produced RPGs that pick a lane and stomp on the gas, recklessly driving a chosen gimmick like a car in oncoming traffic. There’s the silly parodies (Hyperdimension Neptunia), the irredeemably horny (Record of Agarest War), and my favorite, gnarly horror (Mary Skelter, Death end re;Quest). Scar-Lead Salvation, the latest from Idea Factory and Compile Heart, is nothing like any of that stuff; it’s a third-person shooter that combines bullet hell projectile-dancing with roguelike structure. Remember Returnal? It’s like that, but lower budget and super anime-coded.

A girl and her stupid robot voice

Source: Idea Factory

You wake up in a metal tube as Willow Martin, a woman who has no clue who or where she is, but is clad in goofy sci-fi armor and has an assault rifle locked and loaded. There’s a mysterious AI in her headset, who is so weird and useless there’s no way he isn’t a judgment-casting commentary on ChatGPT. Her only clue as to what’s happening is a row of zeroes electronically branded to her face, and an army of robots trying to kill her. They succeed, and she wakes back in the tube; the row of zeroes now ending with a one. It’s one of those. Survive the ever-changing structures full of death machines, or die and try again. What do the numbers ultimately mean, and why is any of this happening? There’s your motivation to keep going.

At first, it seems like Scar-Lead Salvation has the sauce. I mean, that title alone goes hard as hell. Willow is a cool character, the bullet hell thing is an effective gimmick (Returnal was rad!), and the foundational gameplay elements are tight and fluid. She runs hella fast, shoots good, jumps high, has a cool dodge/dash/mirror image thing, and can literally punch bullets and absorb their power for a burst of invulnerability. How cool is that? Running around and blasting robots feels really good, and shows the trio of developers on this game (Idea Factory, Compile Heart, and the lesser-known Neilo) defied expectations on pulling a shooter out of thin air. Also, having an AI character being an annoying, useless wacko is perfect for the moment. All the props in the world there for someone in video games pushing back against this nonsense we’re drowning in.

Too much dead air

Source: Idea Factory

Anyway, where Scar-Lead Salvation falters is the roguelike stuff. And when it comes to roguelike stuff, you either come correct or you lose out to fifty bazillion competitors. This game is too slow, too wide, too empty. As much as I was enjoying running around and shooting, I played for over an hour before I ran into any real trouble. And even then, it was minor. The first area is full of slow, non-threatening enemies who take their time to notice me, charge their shots, then fart out some easily-avoidable bullets. The second area ramps it up a tiny bit, but it isn’t until deep into the third area where you finally end up in rooms that actually present a roguelike-worthy challenge.

So with hours of gameplay in, I only died twice. And it’s not just that Scar-Lead Salvation is easy, it’s also excruciatingly slow. The story is doled out in tiny chunks based on your progress, and there are bizarrely massive hallways between rooms you have to piss away precious moments of your limited life span running through while nothing is happening. Enemies are little bullet sponges no matter what level your weapons are at, and when it comes to progression and equipment, there simply isn’t much going on in the moment to moment gameplay. I barely changed weapons and equippable power-ups, because there wasn’t much incentive to do so. I mostly shot enemies, collected the money they dropped, fed the money into healing and making my weapon numbers pointlessly go up, and upgraded my slotted power-ups. Picking up new ones seemed pointless, since they made the ones I had go away. Why start over?

Unfulfilled potential

Source: Idea Factory

There’s a certain balancing act games like this have to achieve to actually be interesting and maintain momentum. You have to find ways to advance the story even when you die, you need a robust power-up system that can make “runs” feel dynamic and thought-provoking, and you need a gameplay “loop” that is quickly repeatable and supports both short and long bursts. Scar-Lead Salvation feels more like a marathon that asks you to take your time and stick around for longer sessions, but still insists it needs to hang out with the likes of Hades and Enter the Gungeon. And it fails to present a compelling incentive structure to hold up its end of the deal.

It’s a bummer, because when Scar-Lead Salvation actually gets around to where it wants to be, this game can cook. The boss fights are awesome, the rooms that actually fill up with enemies really test your knowledge and reflexes, and again, the basic gunplay and combat mechanics feel great to engage with. It’s all the other structural stuff that really holds the experience back, and makes me wonder if this project really needed to be a roguelike at all in the first place. For a game that is clearly inspired by Returnal, we seem to have really missed the forest for the trees here. But points for trying, especially from a set of studios that haven't played in this space before. I’d love to see another shot, no pun intended.

Scar-Lead Salvation is available for the PlayStation 4 and 5, and PC on May 29, 2025. An Xbox version is planned for later in the year as well. A PC code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.