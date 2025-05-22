Green County secret bunker location - DayZ Here's where you can find the secret bunker in Green County, as well as the power generator to access it.

The Green County map for DayZ is out in the wild and players are diving in. This new map features a secret bunker that mimics what you find on Sakhal. Today, I’m going to show you where it is, where the generator to power it is, and everything else you need to know.

Green County secret bunker

The location of the secret bunker on Green County, and the location of the generator required to power it.

The secret bunker for Green County is located in the northeast of the map, at the National Guard Arsenal. The bunker itself is in the center of the compound. The top of the bunker is a hill mostly covered in grass. Like Sakhal, it features two entrances: one to the east and the other to the west. You can open those exterior doors and get inside any time, then open a second interior door to get into the actual bunker itself. You will need some form of light to see once you’re inside. The interior of the bunker features four doors that can only be opened if they have power, and only one door can be powered at a time. Opening the first two bunker doors makes quite a bit of noise, so be mindful of other players in the vicinity.

This is the building you can find the generator inside. This Power Station is located north of Dillsboro.

The generator for the Green County bunker is located in the heart of the Power Station complex north of Dillsboro. Dillsboro is to the northeast of the bunker. The run between the generator and bunker is much longer than the one on Sakhal. I made the trip with slightly more than half of my stamina and it took me just over five minutes. This will make looting the bunker as a solo difficult. To find your way, look for a narrow clearing that runs northeast. You won’t see power lines, but you will see the towers that lines would be running along if they were there.

Once you power the generator, follow the power lines southwest to the bunker itself.

Once you find the substation, you’ll need the same things to power the bunker doors as you do on Sakhal: gasoline and a Glowplug. Once you power up the generator, the wall to your left will have four switches: 1, 2, 3, and 4. It is important to remember that you cannot power more than one door at a time. You’ll need to switch on 1, loot that specific room of the bunker, exit that room, switch off 1, and then switch on 2 to open the next door. This is what makes it tough as a solo, as the total round trip to check a single bunker room will be more than 10 minutes, and this area of the map will be populated with geared players looking to do the same thing as you. Ideally, you’ll have at least one member of your team operating the generator, and the other member(s) pulling the loot out of the locked bunker rooms and into the middle room that anyone can access. Once the loot is moved to the middle room, the person operating the generator can switch it off and make their way to the bunker as well. Solos should also be mindful that a third party could stumble upon the running generator, turning it off and trapping you inside of one of the rooms within the bunker. Don’t dilly dally.

Where to find a Glowplug on Green County

The generator looks and operates identical to the one on Sakhal.

Finding a Glowplug is one of the toughest parts of getting into the bunker. One place to find this item is in a Humvee, which is where I found mine. Be mindful that you must open the hood of the Humvee to see it. The Glowplug can also spawn in the world, but most DayZ players will tell you that’s a bit of a wild goose chase. I have yet to find a Glowplug loose in the world on the Green County map, but I would be checking garages, sheds, and industrial.

