What is the release date of Siege Mode in Warhammer 40,000 Spare Marine 2?

Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 fans want just one thing, and that is even more reasons to fight for the Emperor. The good news is that the much-requested Siege Mode will be arriving in the game very soon, so polish up your bolter and get your armor ready, because only in death does duty end.

What is the release date of Siege Mode in Spare Marine 2?

Siege Mode will arrive in Space Marine 2 on June 26 and will be available for folks who play on the public test server from June 3. If you want to join the public test server, just go to the Space Marine 2 entry in your Steam library, and it will be directly under it. Install it, and you are good to go.

In Siege Mode, you will be tearing through waves of Tyranid and Chaos enemies, fighting to survive for as long as possible. Each wave earns you points, and those points can then be spent on supplies like ammunition, equipment charges, med packs, and anything else that might help you in the next wave.

Best of all, you can use your points to bring in help from your fellow Space Marines in the form of AI-controlled Astartes or even look to a battle brother who has already given everything in service to the Imperium and call in a Dreadnought.

We will have all manner of helpful guides for Siege Mode when it launches and more info on the next update very soon. Until then, be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.