New Strategist Ultron & Jeff-Nado Team-Up coming with Marvel Rivals 2.5 mid-season update

NetEase announced its plans for Marvel Rivals Season 2.5, including the debut of Ultron, a new Strategist to join the roster of healers and support heroes, and plans for more adjustments to the Team-Up ability. Marvel Rivals 2.5 goes live on May 30, 2025, and it brings a new, Ultron-themed limited-time mode is landing in the arcade as well.

Ultron is the latest addition to Marvel Rivals' roster of heroes, a Strategist who "summons drones [that] obey his every command." NetEase says these drones raise his chances of victory "exponentially," but the team didn't say what they actually do – whether they behave like Loki's clones and attack a nearby target or have some other function. The character reveal trailer shows them acting in unison with Ultron, but not much else. Either way, the best Strategist selection remains rather thin almost six months after Rivals launched, so any addition is a welcome one.

In addition to Ultron's debut, NetEase is changing several Team-Up Abilities – removing four, adding six, and changing the member requirements for one. The Jeff-Nado ability will also show up, a request for a Storm x Jeff the Land Shark ability that players have loudly requested since the game launched. NetEase didn't provide specifics about which abilities are leaving or what to expect from the other new Team-Ups, so you'll have to wait until the patch notes on May 30, 2025, for more details.

Marvel Rivals 2.5 will add a new limited-time mode to the arcade, Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol, where six players choose a hero lineup and traits that augment their abilities, and battle it out with another team of six, similarly-augmented heroes. It sounds a lot like Overwatch 2's Stadium mode, and NetEase sees Ultron's Battle Matrix as a tester to see how else they can "attempt to fulfill players’ fantasies of Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains" in the future.

Finally, the mid-season update will introduce emojis, mood indicators, and hero proficiency avatars.

