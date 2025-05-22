ShackStream: Hitting the road in Roadcraft Join Jan as he tries to help a region recover from an environmental disaster in the construction simulator Roadcraft.

After reviewing Roadcraft earlier this week, Jan is going to spend a couple of hours in one of the missions to continue exploring all that Saber Interactive's latest release has to offer. You can expect muddy vehicles, getting stuck in ditches, falling off cliffs, and all manner of unplanned destruction. Maybe he'll even manage to accomplish a few of the tasks to restore the region to its former glory.

Catch the action live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

We hope you tune in to keep Jan some company, and there's even a small chance that some other Shacknews team members will hop on for some impromptu co-op. There's nothing that Jan enjoys more than bossing his friends around, I mean, supervising a coordinated effort on the road to success.

And, of course, if you hop into the Shacknews Twitch chat, be sure to say hello! Jan loves interacting with viewers, whether he’s felling trees, hauling cargo, or building new roads. If you enjoy the content, consider subscribing—if you have Amazon Prime, you can even use your free Prime sub to support the channel.