New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Doominate is the second game in The Jackbox Party Pack 11

Turn your friends' positivity to garbage in this new outing from Jackbox Games.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
Jackbox Games
1

For the second entry into The Jackbox Party Pack 11, Jackbox Games is wondering if you can be the rain on your friends' parade. Can you be the bug that lands on their ice cream? That's the idea behind Doominate, where players compete to ruin their friends' nice things for a laugh.

Two prompts in Doominate: A Dancing Flash Mob... In Your Bathroom or At Your Job Interview?

Source: Jackbox Games

Doominate will play similarly to games like Fibbage, where players are prompted to select between one of two options. The idea is that a player is given an infectiously positive prompt and must come up with the most hilariously awful way to turn it negative. Think of a prompt like "A brand new Camaro" and answering with something like "Covered in bird poop."

There appears to be a fun twist for this game's final round, where players will be prompted to take one of those prompts that got turned negative and try to turn it back in its original direction. Think of "A brand new Camaro" that's "Covered in bird poop," but adding "That smells like a bed of roses."

That's two out of five games revealed for The Jackbox Party Pack 11, with Suspectives being revealed earlier this month. Expect more games to be revealed in the weeks ahead. Just don't expect one of them to be Trivia Murder Party 3, because that's going to be a standalone game. To learn more about what Jackbox Games has coming, be sure to read through our PAX East interview with Mike Bilder and Evan Jacover.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola