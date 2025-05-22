Doominate is the second game in The Jackbox Party Pack 11 Turn your friends' positivity to garbage in this new outing from Jackbox Games.

For the second entry into The Jackbox Party Pack 11, Jackbox Games is wondering if you can be the rain on your friends' parade. Can you be the bug that lands on their ice cream? That's the idea behind Doominate, where players compete to ruin their friends' nice things for a laugh.



Source: Jackbox Games

Doominate will play similarly to games like Fibbage, where players are prompted to select between one of two options. The idea is that a player is given an infectiously positive prompt and must come up with the most hilariously awful way to turn it negative. Think of a prompt like "A brand new Camaro" and answering with something like "Covered in bird poop."

There appears to be a fun twist for this game's final round, where players will be prompted to take one of those prompts that got turned negative and try to turn it back in its original direction. Think of "A brand new Camaro" that's "Covered in bird poop," but adding "That smells like a bed of roses."

That's two out of five games revealed for The Jackbox Party Pack 11, with Suspectives being revealed earlier this month. Expect more games to be revealed in the weeks ahead. Just don't expect one of them to be Trivia Murder Party 3, because that's going to be a standalone game. To learn more about what Jackbox Games has coming, be sure to read through our PAX East interview with Mike Bilder and Evan Jacover.