Deliver At All Costs review: Oops, wrong package

There's joy to be found in the basic idea of package delivery. There's the basic task of getting a package to its intended recipient with video games opening the door to take that idea to absurd levels. Deliver At All Costs, from Konami and Swedish developer Far Out Games, is package delivery at its most absurd extreme. A game like this should be a layup, and in many ways it is, but the game's story carries a tone that almost flies in the whole face of the wacky premise and it's a mixture that goes about as well as peanut butter and salmon.

Return to sender



Source: Konami

When discussing Deliver At All Costs, it's best to get its weakest aspect out of the way first. The story unfolds through the late 1950s/early 1960s and follows Winston Green, a down-on-his-luck scientist who finds himself unemployed and is just trying to make enough money to make next month's rent. He comes across a family-run courier business called We Deliver, where the elderly owner takes him under his wing while the owner's son looks upon him with derision and suspicion.

The idea is to complete various delivery tasks across the region using the company car. Does it matter how Winston completes his deliveries? Nope! Causing untold millions in property damage, wrecking any car that gets in the way, and plowing through pedestrians with hilarious ragdoll effects is often how things get done. In fact, that's the charm of the game, with the whole world filled with collapsible buildings and over-the-top destruction physics. When speed and chaos are the name of the game, one would expect a lighthearted narrative to go along with that. There's a satirical tone in the 1950s setting presented through things like pedestrian dialogue and radio ads about constipation, but the overarching narrative about spies and secret government weapons doesn't mix well with the game's tone and setting.

Instead, Deliver At All Costs features a story that plays almost everything totally straight. Things are played with seriousness and gravitas to such a degree that it totally clashes with the tone presented by the central gameplay premise. While the main idea is to drive around, deliver packages, or both, the story is about corporate espionage, science run amok, and shadow government operatives. There was a twist at the end of the second act that made me put down my controller and wonder if I had accidentally booted up a different game.

It was such a weird contrast, and it would have been endearing if the story had been played up so straight that it circled all the way back around to being funny. It never hit that point, and I was actively annoyed by the narrative by the end. That's partly because I just didn't care about any of the characters. Nothing about Winston, Donovan, Gordon, or whoever else felt interesting, and that feeling was only exacerbated as the hours flew by.

On top of that, for as serious as this story takes itself, it never actually says anything. Themes like fair treatment of workers and technological progress in the workplace are briefly touched upon, but the story never really says anything impactful. They're just means to the next story beat and none of it leaves a lasting impression.

Pedal to the metal



Source: Konami

There's simple joy to be found in driving as fast as possible, plowing through buildings, and making sweet jumps. Deliver At All Costs makes that easy with its intuitive driving controls. Objectives often take a comical turn, sometimes incorporating unique gimmicks that gel perfectly with the gameplay formula. One mission involved delivering a helium balloon pump, but the thing wouldn't shut off, leaving the company car floating off of every jump. Another one involved driving a series of tiny toy cars into designated slots, but the toys would have the same weight and impact as their real-world counterparts, resulting in the delightfully bonkers visual of a miniature toy car cleaving through a full-sized coupe.

Deliver At All Costs sadly doesn't always stick to these sorts of missions. This is a game where the central premise is about driving chaotically, so imagine encountering objectives that require careful driving. There were several missions where I needed to avoid impact or drive slowly in order to keep my package in one piece, which feels like being put in front of a big red rocket booster button and being forced to obey the "Do Not Touch" sign hanging over it. The game, in fact, leads with a mission where you're driving around a stack of watermelons and have to deliver them without dropping them.

Some of the game's missions are time-sensitive, which leads to another of its big issues. The waypoint system involves arrows occasionally showing up on the road and they're often easy to miss. When time is of the essence, this becomes the most frustrating part of the experience. While the central mechanic encourages taking shortcuts, that's not always possible when the path involves driving up a volcano or across a narrow bridge. The problems extend to outside the core story, because there's no option to set a custom waypoint anywhere. When trying to find a shop or a fast travel spot, that's aggravating to say the least.

Sign here, please

Deliver At All Costs thrives when it embraces the total anarchy and chaos suggested by its premise. Deliver fireworks as they're going off? That sounds (and is) awesome! Try to outrun an active gasoline trail that's burning towards you? That's just wacky fun. With that said, Far Out Studio tries to throw other ideas into the mix and it doesn't lead to anything better. I can appreciate the ambitious story, but by the end, it felt like it only got in the way of the action. The same can be said for those objectives that require careful driving, because this game is at its best when it throws caution to the wind.

By the end, Deliver At All Costs reminded me of the 2000s, where a good idea wouldn't realize its full potential, but it was still good for a few hours of entertainment. This is a game that would have fit in wonderfully in that era. In that sense, this game does offer a sense of nostalgia, just like its 1950s setting.

This review is based on a PlayStation 5 digital code provided by the publisher. Deliver At All Costs is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S for $29.99 USD. The game is rated T.