Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown review: Separation anxiety

It’s been weird, but cool to see indie developers get paired up with big brand licenses lately. It’s even weirder that the two brands I’m thinking of are Fairy Tail and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, across four different games, but the world is just like that sometimes. The latest one of these is TMNT: Tactical Takedown, which developer Strange Scaffold is selling as a “turn-based beat-em-up.” That’s also weird, but after playing it through to the end, I can’t think of a better way to describe it.

Turtle tropes

Source: Strange Scaffold

Generally speaking, if you want to make a TMNT project a little edgy, a little more eye-catching than normal, there’s a tried and true hook. Kill the lovable, old rat man. Or put him in grave danger, depending on your age rating. Anyway, Tactical Takedown tells us Splinter has passed on, and the Turtles are all up in their feelings about it (understandably, to be fair). While split up and pursuing different problems (or crashing out publicly in Leonardo’s case), the Foot Clan and a mysterious, new leader (it’s Karai again) attack the sewer lair, and start stealing Shredder-adjacent artifacts (he’s dead too).

At first, Tactical Takedown’s storytelling was kind of a bummer. To its credit it’s light, with breezy, funny dialogue in a story that’s a graceful five or so hours. The problem is I’ve read, seen, and played so many “the TMNT are sad about something and not working well together, but they learn to be brothers again, again” stories I’m super over it, even as a lifelong TMNT enthusiast. There is a very fun twist toward the end though, resolving the most annoyingly leaned-on TMNT story cliche in a way that’s novel and super relevant to the game itself. It was so effective I was actually hyped, which was a welcome surprise to say the least. Look forward to it!

Trust me, it actually makes sense

Source: Strange Scaffold

Writing woes aside, Tactical Takedown is awesome. The “turn-based beat-em-up” thing is spot-on, and reminded me a bit of Metal Slug Tactics in terms of an arcade-style source material being thoughtfully adapted into a tactics system. It’s an odd thing to do in the first place, but it’s enthralling when executed to perfection. This game speaks the brawler language fluently, despite being set up like a bunch of plastic figures moving around a grid-based board. It’s cool to see in action as you connect all the dots, and when you wrap your head around what’s happening in the actual combat mechanics, it’s as impressive as it is fun to play. And it’s seriously fun to play.

Combat is a wild mix of survival, movement, and synergy. Winning a stage is often a matter of making it to the end, then surviving to the last turn. And a stage isn’t a single board, like in most tactics games. Instead, chunks of the board fall from the sky as turns pass, encouraging you to keep moving as the ground literally collapses into the void behind you. You’ll even see the word “GO!” floating in the air at some points. It feels just like moving across screens in a brawler stage, mowing down seemingly endless waves of enemies along the way. The fun part is you can trap enemies in such a way they get stuck on the falling platforms. Or, like in Turtles in Time, you can simply punt people out of bounds, taking them out instantly. There are even parts where you'll see a warning sign on the ground, then a car will fly through! They thought of everything, I swear.

The movement aspect is crucial, because as we established in the story, the Turtles are separated. And for reasons ranging from circumstance to stubbornness, they stay split up. So unlike most tactics games in which you have a whole party, each level is you as one character versus a mob. This piece also emphasizes the beat-em-up vibe, and feeds into the movement and combo-like mechanics that keep you moving across the stage. The payoff, which I hinted at earlier talking about the story, is a doozy. But despite having so little in common with other tactics games structurally, Tactical Takedown has plenty of strategic tinkering to keep your brain well-fed.

Turtle Power, Cowabunga, Shell pun, etc.

Source: Strange Scaffold

Each Turtle has their own set of abilities, and there’s a synergistic flow to each kit that’s designed to keep you moving around the board and doing damage the whole time. Mikey uses his skateboard to bounce over enemies and hit them on the way over, Donatello tosses gadgets everywhere and uses his staff to play with space, Raphael gets in close and creates extra turns, and Leo is just kind of busted. But he’s burning out and can’t handle the pressure he’s putting on himself.

The sense of flow, the combination of everything I described in the past two paragraphs, is palpable. I ran through the whole game in just a couple sittings, and it really felt like playing a classic Konami brawler but from a new perspective. This game is so smart, folks. Although sometimes it gets a little too smart for its own good, and some of the more complicated abilities you can unlock feel pretty useless.

Short, sweet, and smart, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown took me by surprise. It’s not just about how much I enjoyed it, but how intelligently Strange Scaffold came up with a gimmick that sounds bizarre on paper, but absolutely nailed it in practice. I never could have guessed what a turn-based beat-em-up could possibly be, but now I perfectly understand the concept. As someone who’s more keen on brawlers than being a general on the battlefield, this is an approach to tactics that lit up all the best parts of my brain, and kept on cooking until the credits rolled. And then some, because the song that plays at the end is a banger.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown is available on May 22, 2025 for the PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the purpose of this review.