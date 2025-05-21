How to get Bright Dust - Destiny 2 All of the Bright Dust sources you can farm in Destiny 2 to buy stuff from the store.

Bright Dust is one of Destiny 2’s currencies used to purchase items from the Eververse store. Unlike the premium currency Silver, players are able to earn Bright Dust by playing the game. However, unless you know what you’re doing, it can be tough to know how to get Bright Dust in any meaningful quantity.

How to get Bright Dust

Bright Dust is awarded from a variety of sources across Destiny 2. It’s certainly not as plentiful as it once was, but by targeting these activities and tasks, you can get a somewhat decent supply of the currency each season and every year:

Seasonal Challenges

Pathfinder

Season Pass

Complete all of the Seasonal Challenges marked with the Bright Dust icon to earn the currency.

Source: Shacknews

To begin with, Seasonal Challenges will be your primary source of large amounts of Bright Dust. Look for the challenges with the Bright Dust symbol beside it. Focus on completing these to get a small amount of the currency. In addition to this, by completing nearly every single Seasonal Challenge, you will get a Large Bright Dust Pile, which will significantly increase your supplies.

The final reward in the Pathfinder line will yield Bright Dust.

Source: Shacknews

The next source is Pathfinder. Complete the Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible Pathfinder tracks to reach the end. The final reward will be Bright Dust. You can repeat this several times each week, though there are diminishing returns.

Complete the Season Pass to earn every bit of Bright Dust available.

Source: Shacknews

Finally, you can earn Bright Dust in the Season Pass. Every 10 levels will tend to have at least a few hundred Bright Dust to collect. If you can manage, try to complete the Season Pass to get the most out of your purchase.

With the sunsetting of repeatable bounties, the ways to get Bright Dust in Destiny 2 have shrunk. However, if you can complete Seasonal Challenges, Pathfinder, and the Season Pass, you should be able to still earn enough to buy a few things you like from the store. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more farming tips.