Greasy Luck god roll - Destiny 2 Slice and dice your foes into ribbons with a Greasy Luck god roll in Destiny 2.

Greasy Luck is one of those Glaives that might take you by surprise. It’s got a great line-up of perks that make it great at clearing combatants in PvE and a few surprises that will catch your PvP foes off-guard. The only trouble will be farming for one in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon.

Greasy Luck god roll – PvE

The Greasy Luck god roll for PvE leans into its ability to clear waves of enemies with ease. There are two options here for doing this, and we’re going the Chain Reaction route.

Greasy Luck - PvE Haft Ballistic Tuning (Range +15, Shield Duration -10) Magazine Extended Mag (Magazine +1, Reload Speed -20, Airborne Effectiveness +10) Perk 1 Reconstruction (This weapon slowly reloads itself over time, up to double capacity) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Restoration Ritual (Reviving allies or defeating combatants with finishers reloads this weapon and readies an emergency ammo refill for the next time this weapon runs out of ammo) Masterwork Range Mod Backup Mag

Kick it off with Ballistic Tuning and Extended Mag for the added range for your shots and the extra bullets. It slows down the reload speed, but you’re likely going to be using this one for its melee. If you do opt to shoot, you’ll have some more airborne effectiveness, which is a nice trade-off.

The main perks should be Reconstruction and Chain Reaction. Reconstruction means you do not need to waste time reloading and can let it reload while it’s stowed, up to double its usual capacity. Chain Reaction is where the wave-clear comes in. Slice and dice and enjoy elemental explosions on every kill. This can be preferable to Incandescent given a kill guarantees an explosion instead of just creating stacks of scorch.

Greasy Luck god roll – PvP

Glaives in the Crucible can either be a terror to deal with or a nightmare to use. For Greasy Luck, it’s the former.

Greasy Luck - PvP Haft Ballistic Tuning (Range +15, Shield Duration -10) Magazine Extended Mag (Magazine +1, Reload Speed -20, Airborne Effectiveness +10) Perk 1 Melee Momentum (Melee final blows with this weapon grant it bonus energy and provide increased movement speed while blocking) Perk 2 Incandescent (Defeating a target spreads scorch to those nearby. More powerful combatants and opposing Guardians cause scorch in a larger radius) Origin Trait Gravity Well (Reloading this weapon automatically gathers nearby ammo) Masterwork Handling Mod Targeting Adjuster

As with the PvE god roll, Ballistic Tuning and Extended Mag work well. Don’t worry too much about the hit to shield duration, as you’re not really going to be shielding with a Glaive except for in a pinch.

For the perks, Melee Momentum can come in clutch. Glaives have a nasty habit of carving through opponents and can be frustrating to deal with in close-range, which is why this works. Get a melee kill you’ll not only have added energy, you will be faster while blocking, which lets you get closer for the next kill. On top of this, Incandescent will more easily spread and defeat Guardians.

The Origin Trait, Masterwork, and Mod is where personal preferences comes in. It’s unlikely you’re going to be reviving allies unless you’re playing Trials, so in this instance, Gravity Well can help scoop up any ammo around you. A bump to handling will also make using the weapon swifter while Targeting Adjuster will let you land shots you might otherwise miss.

A Greasy Luck god roll is a great option for PvE and PvP players. If you can get a perk combination that works for your playstyle, you might find it to be a better wave-clear option than some other choices out there. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more god rolls from Ghosts of the Deep.