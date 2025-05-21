Freja build, powers, and items - Overwatch 2 Stadium Here's how to get Freja ready for Stadium mode.

A good Overwatch 2 Stadium Freja build capitalizes on the mercenary's mobility and charged skills to give her literally explosive potential. Freja's aimed shot bolts and updraft combine with her Bola Shot in a unique way that, combined with increased attack speed for her standard fire, make it possible to control entire swathes of the map from behind the safety of your team's tank.

Our Overwatch 2 Stadium Freja build lists her best powers and items to get you to that point.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best powers for Freja

Freja has multiple build possibilities depending on whether you want to build her around updrafts, aimed shots, or a combination of abilities, though we prefer Freja's updraft powers for their disruptive nature. The order isn't important here, though starting with Lille Faelde or Cyclone gives you some extra damage and crowd control potential.

Lille Faelde – After using Updraft, your next Take Aim fires a Bola Shot that deals 60 percent reduced damage

– After using Updraft, your next Take Aim fires a Bola Shot that deals 60 percent reduced damage So Cooked – Bola Shot's damaging zone deals 50 percent more damage and lasts three seconds longer

– Bola Shot's damaging zone deals 50 percent more damage and lasts three seconds longer Seismic Sho t – Take Aim explosion radius increases by 33 percent. That radius doubles if the bolt sticks to an enemy

t – Take Aim explosion radius increases by 33 percent. That radius doubles if the bolt sticks to an enemy Cyclone – When you use Updraft, fire a Take Aim bolt at the location where your crosshairs were when you cast the ability

Typically, if you see Freja rise into the air, you know what's coming and find cover. Cyclone lets you get a shot in before taking proper aim, and since it fires right as Freja leaves the ground, it's something your opponent can't predict. Lille Faelde is excellent on its own, but it also combines with one of Freja's other powers, So Cooked. That one increases the Bola Shot's damage by 50 percent, makes the zone linger for a few seconds longer, and counts any eliminations toward Freja's Bounty Hunting total. Aimed shot explosions rarely catch enemies who weren't the target, but Seismic Shot fixes that by expanding the radius up to 66 percent – 33 percent in general and an extra 33 percent if the bolt sticks to a target.

Mighty Gust is another useful updraft-oriented power that knocks opponents off balance and can make it easier to aim while you're in the air. It's worth experimenting with, but bear in mind the range of effect is rather short. You'll need to be fairly close for it to work.

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best items for Freja

Weapon power is the usual stat of choice for damage heroes, but Freja, like Soldier 76, benefits from weapon speed more than weapon power or a combination of both. Her Revdraw bolts are strong enough as it is, and stacking weapon speed with ammo lets Freja quickly eliminate weaker opponents. Even if she doesn't get an elimination, a few rounds will weaken them and keep healers distracted, and the high rate of fire means Freja can cover chokepoints and keep the opposing team from advancing.

A good mix to aim for is 15-20 percent weapon power and 30 percent attack speed, though you end up with positive results from 30 percent attack speed and less weapon power as well. Stacking just weapon power only produces similarly useful results if you manage to land several critical hits in a row.

We added Martian Mender just to help keep Freja alive for longer, though if you can't afford it, any other survival item that grants health or armor is useful.

Aftermarket Firing Pin – +10 percent attack speed and +five percent movement speed

– +10 percent attack speed and +five percent movement speed Tracker Tag – +30 percent max ammo. When Take Aim bolts stick to a target, your attack speed increases by 20 percent for three seconds

– +30 percent max ammo. When Take Aim bolts stick to a target, your attack speed increases by 20 percent for three seconds Talon Modification Module – +15 percent weapon power

– +15 percent weapon power Commander's Clip – +10 percent attack speed and +40 percent max ammo. When you use an ability, restore 10 percent of your max ammo

– +10 percent attack speed and +40 percent max ammo. When you use an ability, restore 10 percent of your max ammo Tourniquet – +25 health. After using Updraft, reset Quick Dash's cooldown and gain 50 Overhealth for three seconds

– +25 health. After using Updraft, reset Quick Dash's cooldown and gain 50 Overhealth for three seconds Martian Mender – +25 health and +10 percent cooldown reduction. Restore three percent of your max life every one second

Overwatch 2 Stadium: Best common items for Freja

Early in a match, or when you can't afford anything else, these are the items that help Freja the most.

Compensator – +five percent weapon power

– +five percent weapon power Armored Vest – +25 armor

– +25 armor Weapon Grease – +five percent attack speed

