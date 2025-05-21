New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 21, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

We met Doug Bowser!

What a cool chat. The park was a ton of fun, too.

The NFL will NOT ban the Tush Push

Eagles running it back, then?

New Pants art dropped

I don't know how to describe this man's art, but there's nothing really like it.

Happy 11 years to Transistor!

Supergiant has come a long way. What a team.

Nintendo is adding new icons based on old consoles

Game Boy Advance SP squad represent!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Source: I had a premonition that something really bad will happen if you don't do your daily Bubbletron.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Donovan is a journalist from Maryland. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge film fanatic and will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

