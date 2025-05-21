Evening Reading - May 21, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

We met Doug Bowser!

What a cool chat. The park was a ton of fun, too.

The NFL will NOT ban the Tush Push

Eagles running it back, then?

New Pants art dropped

I don't know how to describe this man's art, but there's nothing really like it.

Happy 11 years to Transistor!

On this day 11 years ago, we launched our second game, Transistor. To everyone who experienced Red's journey through Cloudbank, thank you!! pic.twitter.com/NKeMFEMvsN — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) May 20, 2025

Supergiant has come a long way. What a team.

Nintendo is adding new icons based on old consoles

Icon elements inspired by Nintendo Classics available on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack https://t.co/ptCXVS4qeo



Week 1: NES/N64

Week 2: GB/GBA

Week 3: SNES/GC pic.twitter.com/TiUCjJOlA3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 21, 2025

Game Boy Advance SP squad represent!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Source: I had a premonition that something really bad will happen if you don't do your daily Bubbletron.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.