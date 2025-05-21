Evening Reading - May 21, 2025

Good evening, Shacknews, it's nighttime, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Mario Kart World's free roam jukebox will feature over 200 music tracks
- OpenAI announces acquisition of former Apple designer Jony Ive's AI startup
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the next first-party Xbox game headed to PS5
- Lies of P: Overture explores a frozen zoo with new difficulties and boss rush mode
- Monster Train 2 review: All aboard
- Yakuza 0: Director's Cut brings Red Light Raid horde mode to Switch 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S introduces doubles chaos on Switch 2
- xAI Gaming is about 'immersive gameplay,' promotes Jetpack Joyride ripoff
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
We met Doug Bowser!
Privileged, and happy to be here. @shacknews @UniversalORL @NintendoAmerica @Donimals_ pic.twitter.com/d1gqAwcHc7— Gregors (@GregBurke85) May 20, 2025
What a cool chat. The park was a ton of fun, too.
The NFL will NOT ban the Tush Push
May 21, 2025
Eagles running it back, then?
New Pants art dropped
May 21, 2025
I don't know how to describe this man's art, but there's nothing really like it.
Happy 11 years to Transistor!
On this day 11 years ago, we launched our second game, Transistor. To everyone who experienced Red's journey through Cloudbank, thank you!! pic.twitter.com/NKeMFEMvsN— Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) May 20, 2025
Supergiant has come a long way. What a team.
Nintendo is adding new icons based on old consoles
Icon elements inspired by Nintendo Classics available on Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack https://t.co/ptCXVS4qeo— Wario64 (@Wario64) May 21, 2025
Week 1: NES/N64
Week 2: GB/GBA
Week 3: SNES/GC pic.twitter.com/TiUCjJOlA3
Game Boy Advance SP squad represent!
