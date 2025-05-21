New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Mario Kart World's free roam jukebox will feature over 200 music tracks

The musically curious will have a lot to listen to in Mario Kart World.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Nintendo
11

Fans of Mario Kart are in for a treat, sonically speaking, upon the release of Mario Kart World. The next installment in the Mario Kart series will be a Switch 2 launch title, and it seems as though extra care has been put into the music for the game. In an "Ask the Developer" interview on the main Nintendo website, the team revealed that the jukebox for the game's free roam mode would contain 200 different tracks. 

When asked how many pieces of music the team worked on for the game, the answer was quite impressive. "Altogether, over 200 for the 'jukebox'. These are all brand-new arrangements, and we also did live recordings." said Atsuko Asahi. "We prepared pieces from quite a wide variety of musical genres. I believe those who are well-versed in video game music, as well as those who aren't, will enjoy listening to them."

You are likely very familiar with Atsuko Asahi's work for titles like Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Pikmin 3, and Mario Kart 8. Mario Kart World sees her stepping into the role of musical lead, and it appears her team has been working overtime to provide great tunes for us to listen to while exploring the world. The fact that they are all new arrangements is extremely impressive, and it even includes live recordings. As a huge fan of video game music over the years, I'm excited to see what they bring to the table and what kind of depths they might plumb across various genres.

Mario Kart World will cost $79.99 USD, an increase from previous Switch games that has left some gamers feeling cold. Hopefully, Nintendo continues to release feature information like this to let folks know that the increased price tag will be worth it.

Make sure to stick with Shacknews for more Nintendo Switch 2  news as we all get ready for launch in June.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

From The Chatty
    May 21, 2025 1:28 PM

    • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 21, 2025 1:42 PM

      That menu theme song has me very confident that this OST will slap.

      • Steve.T
        reply
        May 21, 2025 1:47 PM

        I've been listening to the main theme they played on the Direct and love it. Mario music is some of my gaming favorite and Kart is no different.

    • ShXIII legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 21, 2025 2:27 PM

      Wow for 90 dollars? What a deal, man FUCK nintendo!

      • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 21, 2025 2:46 PM

        That is incorrect. It costs $80. Where did you see $90?

        • ShXIII legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 21, 2025 3:01 PM

          Oh, I stand corrected. Man, fuck nintendo!

          • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 21, 2025 3:26 PM

            Yeah, there has been a lot of misinformation spread about Switch 2 and game prices surrounding the launch. Nintendo could have done a better job with the price messaging. Airing the Direct the morning of Liberation Day was certainly a choice…

            • ShXIII legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 21, 2025 3:45 PM

              They make good games but at the same time they are so anti-consumer. Everytime I hear nintendo I immediately think to my self "who are they threatening to sue or copyright strike now?" Blah blah blah fuck nintendo.

              • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                May 21, 2025 4:10 PM

                That is certainly a fair opinion, but which video game company in the industry is truly pro-consumer? Seems like all we have is shitty companies these days, and not just in the games industry. Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo. A lot of people point to Valve as the last bastion of goodness, but they are also a proft-driven corporate entity running a platform that borders on a monopoly.

                • ShXIII legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  May 21, 2025 4:22 PM

                  None of them, it's just some are worse than others. I think Valve is holding a decent line but it's just a matter of time before it switches hands and gets ruined from the inside. Hopefully I'll be dead before that happens.

                  • the man with the briefcase briefcase moderator legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    May 21, 2025 4:24 PM

                    I think the best thing Valve has going for it is that it is not a publicly traded company and they kept the shareholder base pretty small. Basically Gabe is the key to keeping that company going in its current direction.

                    • ShXIII legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      May 21, 2025 4:25 PM

                      Exactly and that's scary, what's gonna happen when he leaves the helm?

