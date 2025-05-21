Mario Kart World's free roam jukebox will feature over 200 music tracks The musically curious will have a lot to listen to in Mario Kart World.

Fans of Mario Kart are in for a treat, sonically speaking, upon the release of Mario Kart World. The next installment in the Mario Kart series will be a Switch 2 launch title, and it seems as though extra care has been put into the music for the game. In an "Ask the Developer" interview on the main Nintendo website, the team revealed that the jukebox for the game's free roam mode would contain 200 different tracks.

When asked how many pieces of music the team worked on for the game, the answer was quite impressive. "Altogether, over 200 for the 'jukebox'. These are all brand-new arrangements, and we also did live recordings." said Atsuko Asahi. "We prepared pieces from quite a wide variety of musical genres. I believe those who are well-versed in video game music, as well as those who aren't, will enjoy listening to them."

You are likely very familiar with Atsuko Asahi's work for titles like Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Pikmin 3, and Mario Kart 8. Mario Kart World sees her stepping into the role of musical lead, and it appears her team has been working overtime to provide great tunes for us to listen to while exploring the world. The fact that they are all new arrangements is extremely impressive, and it even includes live recordings. As a huge fan of video game music over the years, I'm excited to see what they bring to the table and what kind of depths they might plumb across various genres.

Mario Kart World will cost $79.99 USD, an increase from previous Switch games that has left some gamers feeling cold. Hopefully, Nintendo continues to release feature information like this to let folks know that the increased price tag will be worth it.

Make sure to stick with Shacknews for more Nintendo Switch 2 news as we all get ready for launch in June.