New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Green County map - DayZ

Here's the Green County map you've been looking for.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
1

Today is the day that the Green County DayZ map leaves its play test and becomes available across more servers. Early indications are that this map is a banger, but nobody knows where to go. Sometimes that’s great, but for some folks its frustrating. While we’re certain that an iZurvive map will pop up soon enough, we’re here to bridge the gap until that happens. Here’s your Green County map for DayZ.

Full disclosure: Our map isn’t perfect. It’s stitched together from images captured from the in-game map. There could be some minor hiccups on it, but it’ll get you where you need to go.

Green County map

Green County map in DayZ
Click the map to open a larger version of Green County that you can zoom in on.
Source: Shacknews

There you have it, your Green County map for DayZ. Remember you can click the map to open a larger version that you can zoom in on. Once you're done, feel free to check out our other DayZ coverage right here on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola