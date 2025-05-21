Green County map - DayZ Here's the Green County map you've been looking for.

Today is the day that the Green County DayZ map leaves its play test and becomes available across more servers. Early indications are that this map is a banger, but nobody knows where to go. Sometimes that’s great, but for some folks its frustrating. While we’re certain that an iZurvive map will pop up soon enough, we’re here to bridge the gap until that happens. Here’s your Green County map for DayZ.

Full disclosure: Our map isn’t perfect. It’s stitched together from images captured from the in-game map. There could be some minor hiccups on it, but it’ll get you where you need to go.

Green County map

Click the map to open a larger version of Green County that you can zoom in on.

Source: Shacknews

There you have it, your Green County map for DayZ. Remember you can click the map to open a larger version that you can zoom in on.