OpenAI announces acquisition of former Apple designer Jony Ive's AI startup

OpenAI has announced a deal to acquire former Apple designer Jony Ive's AI hardware startup company to head a new effort titled io. In a deal valuing the company at $6.5 billion, io will now focus on "developing products that inspire, empower, and enable."

Here's a transcription of the announcement posted to OpenAI's website:

May 21, 2025 This is an extraordinary moment. Computers are now seeing, thinking and understanding. Despite this unprecedented capability, our experience remains shaped by traditional products and interfaces. Two years ago, Jony Ive and the creative collective LoveFrom, quietly began collaborating with Sam Altman and the team at OpenAI. A collaboration built upon friendship, curiosity and shared values quickly grew in ambition. Tentative ideas and explorations evolved into tangible designs. The ideas seemed important and useful. They were optimistic and hopeful. They were inspiring. They made everyone smile. They reminded us of a time when we celebrated human achievement, grateful for new tools that helped us learn, explore and create. It became clear that our ambitions to develop, engineer and manufacture a new family of products demanded an entirely new company. And so, one year ago, Jony founded io with Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey and Tang Tan. We gathered together the best hardware and software engineers, the best technologists, physicists, scientists, researchers and experts in product development and manufacturing. Many of us have worked closely for decades. The io team, focused on developing products that inspire, empower and enable, will now merge with OpenAI to work more intimately with the research, engineering and product teams in San Francisco. As io merges with OpenAI, Jony and LoveFrom will assume deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI and io. We could not possibly be more excited. Sam & Jony

Sam Altman added “AI is an incredible technology, but great tools require work at the intersection of technology, design, and understanding people and the world. No one can do this like Jony and his team; the amount of care they put into every aspect of the process is extraordinary.”

Jony Ive on this next step in his career: “I have a growing sense that everything I have learned over the last 30 years has led me to this moment. While I am both anxious and excited about the responsibility of the substantial work ahead, I am so grateful for the opportunity to be part of such an important collaboration. The values and vision of Sam and the teams at OpenAI and io are a rare inspiration.”

OpenAI's valuation has skyrocketed in the last few years, with funding rounds lead by Softbank and other giant companies. With a current valuation approaching $300 billion, it makes some sense for the AI behemoth to enter the hardware space. Although AI hardware companies have some dodgy track records, like the recent failure of HumaneAI Pin, Jony Ive and his team may have one more thing left in the bag to bring some of what made Apple products special to the world of artificial intelligence.

OpenAI already held a nearly 23 percent stake in Ive's company, so today's deal cost the firm an additional $5 billion. Other former Apple executives Scott Cannon, Evans Hankey (Ive's successor at Apple), and Tang tan will be coming over to OpenAI's io division to help develop future products. In another breakout statement on today's deal Sam Altman said “What it means to use technology can change in a profound way. I hope we can bring some of the delight, wonder and creative spirit that I first felt using an Apple Computer 30 years ago.”