How to kill the Fleshmob - Helldivers 2 This walking monstrosity has many different faces, and you know what that means.

The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth has introduced some new enemies for Helldivers to contend with. One of the most annoying is definitely the Fleshmob. This hulking beast just runs you down, has a huge healthpool, and can dish out plenty of damage. It's a tough combo but not impossible to deal with if you apply the correct level of violence.

How to kill the Fleshmob in Helldivers 2

Source: Shacknews

The best way to kill the flesh mob is by shooting its many faces. The creature is essentially an amalgamation of bodies, all melted together, with multiple faces on the front and back. If you destroy every face on one side and then just one face on the other, that should be enough to down the beast completely.

Flamethrowers are very effective thanks to a recent damage buff and the ability to hit a bunch of the heads at once, and you can also use a thermite grenade for that sweet extra tick damage over time. The downside to using fire against this thing is that it will survive for a while, and can potentially set you on fire during that time.

