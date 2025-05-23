New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

How to kill the Fleshmob - Helldivers 2

This walking monstrosity has many different faces, and you know what that means.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Arrowhead Games
1

The arrival of the Illuminate on Super Earth has introduced some new enemies for Helldivers to contend with. One of the most annoying is definitely the Fleshmob. This hulking beast just runs you down, has a huge healthpool, and can dish out plenty of damage. It's a tough combo but not impossible to deal with if you apply the correct level of violence.

How to kill the Fleshmob in Helldivers 2

The Fleshmob just keeps coming in Helldivers 2
Source: Shacknews

The best way to kill the flesh mob is by shooting its many faces. The creature is essentially an amalgamation of bodies, all melted together, with multiple faces on the front and back. If you destroy every face on one side and then just one face on the other, that should be enough to down the beast completely. 

Flamethrowers are very effective thanks to a recent damage buff and the ability to hit a bunch of the heads at once, and you can also use a thermite grenade for that sweet extra tick damage over time. The downside to using fire against this thing is that it will survive for a while, and can potentially set you on fire during that time. 

Be sure to check the Helldivers 2 page for the latest guides and news.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola