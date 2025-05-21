Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is the next first-party Xbox game headed to PS5 Another Xbox console exclusive is going multiplatform.

There aren't too many modern Xbox console-exclusive titles out there these days. Another one is about to go multiplatform with developer Ninja Theory announcing on Wednesday that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 would be coming to the PlayStation 5 later this year.

The following statement was posted to the Senua's Saga website:

At Ninja Theory we have a rich heritage of releasing games on PlayStation, starting with Heavenly Sword back in 2007. If you’re familiar with our history, you’ll know that Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice was originally released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017. Developed by a small, passionate team, it resonated with so many of you, the players. We released the next chapter of Senua's story a year ago today, and we know there are many of you who haven’t had the opportunity to experience that next chapter for yourselves. Today we're excited to announce that we will be releasing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II on PlayStation 5 this summer.

When Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 arrives on PS5, it'll be as an enhanced version of the game that's currently available. Those who own the current iteration of the game on PC and Xbox Series X|S are expected to receive a free update to implement the PS5 version's improvements.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 marks the latest first-party Xbox title to go multiplatform. Forza Horizon 5 brought the Forza series to PS5 back in April while Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hit Sony's console during that same period. Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the original game, will arrive on PS5, as well as PC and Xbox Series X|S, in August.

Shacknews had plenty of good things to say about Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 back when it first released last year. Check out our review to learn more about it. Look for the game to arrive on PS5 later this summer.