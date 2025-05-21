All Kompressa Prime Relics in Warframe How dangerous can bubbles be?

There is something hilarious about using bubbles to kill things in Warframe, and now that you can get the Kompressa Prime, you can look good while doing it. These are the Kompressa Prime Relics you will need to get this highly effective weapon.

How to get all Kompressa Prime Relics in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

The Relics you will need to farm for Kompressa Prime are Axi N13, Meso K7, and Neo G9. Finding them will allow you to farm the following parts:

Blueprint - Neo G9 - Common

Receiver - Axi N13 - Uncommon

Barrel - Mezo K7 - Rare

The best places to farm Relics in Warframe

Quick Relic farming is vital to getting everything you need as quickly as you can, so the following missions are great.

Lith Relics - My preferred spot for this is Hepit in the Void, and it likely always will be. This is a super quick Capture mission. You can be in and out in under a minute, and it is even quicker if you use a fast Frame. You essentially have a 100% chance of a Lith drop here, outside of the small chance for an Aya instead.

Meso Relics - Another Void Capture, but head for Ukko this time for a good chance of getting Meso Relics. A run of the Olympus Disruption mission on Mars is also a good option.

Neo Relics - Yet another Disruption for Neo, as Ur on Uranus will give Neo Relic drops on the B and C Rotations. New players should head to Eris and the Xini node. You’ll still get Neo Relics, but it will prove to be less challenging for you as the Disruption mode at this difficult might be a bit much.

Axi Relics - The Apollo Disruption mission on Lua, on Rotations B and C, will get you Axi Relics.

How to open Prime Relics

Screenshot by Shacknews

Once you have the Relics you need, you then need to open them. This can be done by going to the Navigation screen and selecting the Void Fissure missions. Select the one that matches your desired type, then dive in and collect ten pieces of reactant from golden enemies to crack it open. At the end of the mission, you will get a randomly selected reward from the Relic.

If you want better odds of getting the part you want, then jump into the Recruiting tab in the chat and put together a group of people who are interested in opening the same Relic. You can pick rewards from a teammate’s Relic without interfering with their options, so feel free to grab something from them if it’s what you are looking for. Just make sure you are all running the same Relic at the same level (Intact, Radiant, Exceptional, or Flawless). You can alter those levels using Void Traces earned in the Void Fissure missions.

And there you go, everthing you need to know to get your hands on the Kompressa Prime Relics.