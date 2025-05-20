New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

xAI Gaming is about 'immersive gameplay,' promotes Jetpack Joyride ripoff

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence gaming company pitches itself as being on the cutting-edge of game development.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bonk Hero Game
1

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has spun off its own xAI Gaming brand that seeks to offer players “immersive gameplay” using cutting-edge AI. The first game the social media platform has spruiked is Bonk Hero, a ripoff of Halfbrick Studios’ award-winning Jetpack Joyride.

Screenshots Bonk Hero game being played

Source: Bonk Hero
Image shows Jetpack Joyride being played

Source: Halfbrick Studios

On May 20, 2025, xAI Gaming posted on X social media, introducing the world to its form of gaming on the X platform. In a block of text, xAI Gaming states that it will be unlike traditional gaming as it will “leverage advanced AI to dynamically adjust challenges, narratives, and environments in real-time,” to ensure a unique experience for each player. Here’s the full quote:

xAI Gaming introduces a revolutionary approach to gaming on the X platform, blending cutting-edge artificial intelligence with immersive gameplay to create experiences that adapt to each player’s unique style and preferences. Unlike traditional gaming, xAI Gaming leverages advanced AI to dynamically adjust challenges, narratives, and environments in real-time, ensuring personalized adventures that evolve with every decision. By integrating with X’s vibrant community, players can share, compete, and collaborate seamlessly, making xAI Gaming a social and interactive hub where creativity and strategy collide, redefining what gaming can be.

Immediately after this, xAI Gaming reposted a game called Bonk Hero, which is built on the Solana blockchain and lets players “play-to-earn”. The game, which you can see below, is a clear and blatant ripoff of Halfbrick Studios’ 2011, award-winning mobile game, Jetpack Joyride.

xAI reposted the game several times with words of affirmation like “This is actually a cool game” and “Fuck it I’ll support some real gaming!” and “That’s a game!” and “How are you guys fading (sic) this game!” Now that’s some glowing praise.

Just to really hammer home the point: AI gaming sucks. Microsoft recently released AI slop using the beloved Quake IP. It looks about as bad as you could imagine. Back in 2024, Google DeepMind’s Open Endedness Team created Genie, an AI that could generate 2D “playable” platformers. Again, some truly terrible stuff.

There’s already a way to make video games without blatantly ripping off the hard work of humans, and even then plagiarism can sometimes crop up (as Bungie has recently discovered). With thousands of game developers losing their jobs each year, it’s always incredibly disappointing to see the continued push to use AI to create art.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola