xAI Gaming is about 'immersive gameplay,' promotes Jetpack Joyride ripoff Elon Musk's artificial intelligence gaming company pitches itself as being on the cutting-edge of game development.

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company, xAI, has spun off its own xAI Gaming brand that seeks to offer players “immersive gameplay” using cutting-edge AI. The first game the social media platform has spruiked is Bonk Hero, a ripoff of Halfbrick Studios’ award-winning Jetpack Joyride.



Source: Bonk Hero



Source: Halfbrick Studios

On May 20, 2025, xAI Gaming posted on X social media, introducing the world to its form of gaming on the X platform. In a block of text, xAI Gaming states that it will be unlike traditional gaming as it will “leverage advanced AI to dynamically adjust challenges, narratives, and environments in real-time,” to ensure a unique experience for each player. Here’s the full quote:

xAI Gaming introduces a revolutionary approach to gaming on the X platform, blending cutting-edge artificial intelligence with immersive gameplay to create experiences that adapt to each player’s unique style and preferences. Unlike traditional gaming, xAI Gaming leverages advanced AI to dynamically adjust challenges, narratives, and environments in real-time, ensuring personalized adventures that evolve with every decision. By integrating with X’s vibrant community, players can share, compete, and collaborate seamlessly, making xAI Gaming a social and interactive hub where creativity and strategy collide, redefining what gaming can be.

Immediately after this, xAI Gaming reposted a game called Bonk Hero, which is built on the Solana blockchain and lets players “play-to-earn”. The game, which you can see below, is a clear and blatant ripoff of Halfbrick Studios’ 2011, award-winning mobile game, Jetpack Joyride.

xAI reposted the game several times with words of affirmation like “This is actually a cool game” and “Fuck it I’ll support some real gaming!” and “That’s a game!” and “How are you guys fading (sic) this game!” Now that’s some glowing praise.

Just to really hammer home the point: AI gaming sucks. Microsoft recently released AI slop using the beloved Quake IP. It looks about as bad as you could imagine. Back in 2024, Google DeepMind’s Open Endedness Team created Genie, an AI that could generate 2D “playable” platformers. Again, some truly terrible stuff.

There’s already a way to make video games without blatantly ripping off the hard work of humans, and even then plagiarism can sometimes crop up (as Bungie has recently discovered). With thousands of game developers losing their jobs each year, it’s always incredibly disappointing to see the continued push to use AI to create art.