No Survivors god roll - Destiny 2 Ghost of the Deep's No Survivors SMG is one of the best in the business at tearing through foes.

Ghosts of the Deep is seeing some increased traction thanks to the Rite of the Nine and players are discovering the power of No Survivors. This Solar, Aggressive Frame Submachine Gun features excellent perks for both PvE and PvP, but there are a few combos that stand out for a god roll.

No Survivors god roll – PvE

When it comes to PvE, SMGs have always been a great option, and this No Survivors god roll is no different. However, if this one doesn’t fit your playstyle, there are other options too.

No Survivors - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Rewind Rounds (When this weapon's magazine is empty, it refills from reserves based on the number of hits) Perk 2 Master of Arms (Kills with any weapon improve this weapon's damage for a short time) Origin Trait Gravity Well (Reloading this weapon automatically gathers nearby ammo) Masterwork Stability Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

Due to its straight recoil pattern, you can afford to go with a barrel of your choosing. For this, we’re going with Fluted Barrel for the added stability and handling, which helps it feel snappier and makes it easier to control.

The main perk columns is where its gets interesting. This specific god roll leans into its ability to keep dealing damage, so for that we need Rewind Rounds and Master of Arms. By hitting enemies with your bullets, you will automatically reload the weapon when you run out of ammo. This lets you keep shooting, which invariably leads to more kills which procs Master of Arms’ damage buff.

Don’t want that? Then look into Demolitionist and Incandescent for the add-clear potential. You’ll be constantly recharging your grenade and causing Ignitions to wipe the field. You might also enjoy Heal Clip for the simple fact it keeps you alive.

No Survivors god roll – PvP

Submachine Guns flit in and out of meta in the Crucible, but this No Survivors god roll will likely find a permanent home in your arsenal.

No Survivors - PvP Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Ricochet Rounds (Range +5, Stability +10) Perk 1 Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases its effective range and zoom magnification) Perk 2 Zen Moment (Causing damage with this weapon reduces recoil and flinch over time) Origin Trait Gravity Well (Reloading this weapon automatically gathers nearby ammo) Masterwork Range Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

Thanks to its straight recoil, you can opt for any barrel that fits your playstyle. Want more range? Look for Hammer-Forged Rifling. Need to rein in the stability? Polygonal Rifling will have your back. For this particular god roll, Corkscrew Rifling features a good spread of stat boosts. Ricochet Rounds is always a decent choice given its own stat boosts and stray rounds sometimes netting you some extra damage.

The perk selection can be a tricky one for Crucible players. Target Lock isn’t as domineering as it once was, but it can still dish out some surprising damage. However, this roll focuses on the range stat and helps you keep the reticle on your foe. To do that, we’re aiming for Rangefinder and Zen Moment. The more you hit your target, the easier it will be to keep hitting them.

No Survivors is a versatile and powerful little SMG in Destiny 2. If you can get your hands on a god roll, you’re going to have a lot of fun clearing out rooms of trash mobs or focusing down your opponents in Crucible. Find more god roll recommendations on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.