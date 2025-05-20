Where to find Woodworking Tools - The Long Dark Woodworking Tools can be found in some of the toughest regions in Great Bear.

With Part Six of Tales From the Far Territory in The Long Dark came the free Safehouse Customization feature, allowing all players to decorate and rearrange their favorite locations on Great Bear Island. In order to properly engage with this system players will first have to get their hands on Woodworking Tools, a rare item that spawns in fixed locations. Here are the locations you’ll need to visit.

Tip: If you don't want the exact locations spoiled for you, check Ash Canyon, Bleak Inlet, and the Zone of Contamination for Woodworking Tools. Exact locations are posted below with screenshots.

Ash Canyon

You can find Woodworking Tools at Miner's Folly in Ash Canyon.

The first set of Woodworking Tools that I’m going to call out is found in one of the sheds at Miner’s Folly in Ash Canyon. The reason I believe this is the set to chase first is because the nearby Gold Mine contains the Technical Backpack (+5 kilograms carry capacity) and Crampons (fewer sprains, better climbing, delayed falling through weak ice). The combination of these three items gives you an incredibly good start to any fresh run. You can also grab the Ranger Stew recipe from the Foreman’s Retreat up the hill from where you pick up the Woodworking Tools, assuming you own the Tales From the Far Territory DLC.

Bleak Inlet

You can find Woodworking Tools at The Last Resort Cannery.

The Woodworking Tools found in Bleak Inlet are at the Last Resort Cannery, the star of the show for this region. Once you arrive, begin the obstacle course as if you were going to enter the Cannery itself. Climb up the rope, hop onto the boat, then make your way to the second building of the environmental puzzle. Go up the stairs and you’ll see the Woodworking Tools sitting on a table near a window. While this may seem simple, the potential presence of Timberwolves in this area and region as a whole can lead to difficulties. Have a plan to deal with them if they are active and hostile in your game.

Zone of Contamination

You can find Woodworking Tools in the Concentrator building in the Zone of Contamination.

There are two sets of Woodworking Tools found in the Zone of Contamination. One is found on the second-to-last floor in the Concentrator building, on a table near the exit that takes you outside and leads to the Mountain Entrance of the Langston Mine. The second set is just inside the Mountain Entrance of the Langston Mine but requires the Mine Gate Key. This key can be found by working your way through the Buried Echoes Tale as part of the Tales From the Far Territory DLC. Since you basically walk past the first set of tools to get to the second, and the second set requires a key, just grab the first set.

Tips for Woodworking Tools

Woodworking Tools weigh 1.5 kilograms. If you don’t want to carry them with you, grab multiple sets and leave them at the locations you wish to engage with Safehouse Customization.

Woodworking Tools are required to craft a Furniture Work Bench, which itself is required to craft most of the in-game furniture items.

You can craft some decorative items and small pieces of furniture with only the Woodworking Tools, such as a Coffee Table or some of the Carved Figures.

There are four total sets of Woodworking Tools in The Long Dark, two are found in the base game, and two are found in the Tales From the Far Territory DLC in the Zone of Contamination region. If you do not own Tales From the Far Territory, there are only two sets available to you.

While Woodworking Tools cannot be damaged or destroyed, they can be left behind and forgotten. Since there are only four in the world, take care not to drop them or leave them in places you won’t remember.

If you aren’t sure which location you want to customize, try the Hunting Lodge in Broken Railroad, Milton House or Paradise Meadows Farm in Mountain Town, the Farmstead in Pleasant Valley, or the Mountaineer’s Hut in Timberwolf Mountain.

Once you have a set of Woodworking Tools in your hands, you have dozens of hours of Safehouse Customization to enjoy. Head to one of your favorite spots and make it your own. If you’d like to read more of our coverage, check out The Long Dark on Shacknews.