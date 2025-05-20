New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Evening Reading - May 20, 2025

It's nighttime in America, which means it's time for another edition of Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday, and the back end of May 2025! We’re almost wrapped up with spring, and that means it’s about time for summer gaming and all of the events, fun, and announcements that come with it. We’re still making our own preparations here, but there’s plenty on the way. As you wait for more information on our summer coverage plans, please enjoy another Evening Reading to close down the day of posting.

In case you missed it at Shacknews…

And now… More stuff from The Internet!!!

RIP to a legend

George Wendt was arguably the centerpiece of Cheers. You couldn’t have that show without him, and he’ll always be an iconic part of pop culture for it.

A good summation of the Darth AI story so far

And to think, SAG-AFTRA wants this ridiculous chaos to end. Who could have seen Fortnite players abusing the use of AI?!

Doom: The Dark Ages is off to the races

Another huge success in spring 2025 gaming. Have you played The Dark Ages yet?

The hard truth about Mortal Kombat 1

Maximillian was damn right. No one wants Mortal Kombat to fail, but it’s pretty clear NetherRealm needs a new project to refresh itself. Here’s hoping they get a break from MK that makes the next game better.

Nightdive embraces release date Armageddon

First, there was Barbenheimer, now it's #ShockStranding2 — with System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster and Death Stranding 2 both releasing on June 26! 👶🤖

[image or embed]

— Nightdive Studios (@nightdivestudios.bsky.social) May 20, 2025 at 3:11 PM

Most people would probably fret that their game is coming out alongside a blockbuster. Nightdive Studios is rolling with it on System Shock 2 Remastered.

LA Spark rocking that MUSTARD!!!

The season opener and full schedule memes in sports this season have been glorious.

Thank you for stopping by for this May 20 Evening Reading! If you like sticking around and checking out our coverage, then consider supporting through Shacknews Mercury, where you can help the site out for as little as a dollar a month. Don’t have a dollar? Don’t need one to play Shackpets. It’s a free app on Android and iOS where you can upload and vote on pet pics and pit your pets against others in the ultimate battle of cuteness. Finally, be sure to check out Bubbletron. It’s a free browser game where you can choose from a daily randomized set of prompts to come up with the ultimate trillion-dollar startup.

Bubbletron values a start-up for a full self-driving sex robot at €$£¥â‚¿â‚¹¢ €$£¥â‚¿â‚¹¢ €$£¥â‚¿â‚¹¢ FullSelf-DrivingHealthcareSexRobot $1,904,000
Bubbletron doesn't believe a fully autonomous robot that teaches safe sex is good for profits, but I think it's good for society as a whole.
Source: Bubbletron

Thanks for reading our work. Have a good night, Shackers! We’ll see you bright and early with new stories tomorrow!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on BlueSky @JohnnyChugs.

