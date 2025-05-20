Evening Reading - May 20, 2025

Welcome, Shackers, to the end of another Tuesday, and the back end of May 2025! We’re almost wrapped up with spring, and that means it’s about time for summer gaming and all of the events, fun, and announcements that come with it. We’re still making our own preparations here, but there’s plenty on the way. As you wait for more information on our summer coverage plans, please enjoy another Evening Reading to close down the day of posting.

RIP to a legend

George Wendt was arguably the centerpiece of Cheers. You couldn’t have that show without him, and he’ll always be an iconic part of pop culture for it.

A good summation of the Darth AI story so far

And to think, SAG-AFTRA wants this ridiculous chaos to end. Who could have seen Fortnite players abusing the use of AI?!

Doom: The Dark Ages is off to the races

Thank you for making DOOM: The Dark Ages the biggest launch in id's history - 7x faster to 3 million players than DOOM Eternal. pic.twitter.com/c0SKR97FO8 — Bethesda (@bethesda) May 20, 2025

Another huge success in spring 2025 gaming. Have you played The Dark Ages yet?

The hard truth about Mortal Kombat 1

He said everything I have been trying to say about how the Mortal Kombat franchise needs a BREAK pic.twitter.com/2nSt8WCuwT — B R Y 💎 (@Callmecxnt) May 20, 2025

Maximillian was damn right. No one wants Mortal Kombat to fail, but it’s pretty clear NetherRealm needs a new project to refresh itself. Here’s hoping they get a break from MK that makes the next game better.

Nightdive embraces release date Armageddon

Most people would probably fret that their game is coming out alongside a blockbuster. Nightdive Studios is rolling with it on System Shock 2 Remastered.

LA Spark rocking that MUSTARD!!!

The Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) used “TV Off” by Kendrick Lamar ft. Lefty in their season opener hype video



“Give ‘em what they ask for” 🏀 🌴 pic.twitter.com/tirOtjO07B — kendrick Lyrics (@WordFromKdot) May 19, 2025

The season opener and full schedule memes in sports this season have been glorious.

