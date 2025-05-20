How to find and destroy a Leviathan - Helldivers 2 The Illuminate has reached Super Earth and unleashed the Levithan.

Now that the Illuminate has reached Super Earth, they are breaking out the big guns. Leviathan look almost like giant, floating fish that soar high above the battlefield, trying to plast you to bits with terrifying bolts of energy. The good news is that you can move quickly on your feet to dodge a lot of the damage, as they are not the most accurate of things. This is how to find them and how to kill them.

How to find and destroy the Leviathan in Helldivers 2

To find a Leviathan, you will need to play a mission on Super Earth at a difficulty level of "5 - Hard" or higher. The Leviathans will float somewhat randomly through the sky and attempt to make your life hell. Be sure to keep buildings between them and you when you are not trying to destroy them, as their weapons will do a lot of knockback and will really make your life awkward.

To do damage to the Levithan, you will need a weapon with a minimum of class five armor penetration. A lot of weapons will be unsuitable due to range despite meeting that requirement. Something like the Arc Thrower, for example, will just not work here.

From my own experiments and general chatter around the community, the Recoilless Rifle is currently proving to be very effective. This is because of overall damage, ammo availability, and rate of fire. I was originally hoping the Quasar would be a solid option, but that slow recharge is a killer in these missions.

So far, massed Recoilless Rifle and Spear fire has proven to be a great option. When shooting at the Leviathan, aim for the three circles that are running down the middle of the craft. You can do additional damage here, and you just need to keep smashing rockets into it until it goes down. They really are extremely tanky, though, so it can take up to two shots from all team members if you are all carrying suitable weapons and smashing shots into the hull.

