Best Strategists in Season 2 - Marvel Rivals These are the best healers in Marvel Rivals - and the not so hot ones, too.

Picking the best Marvel Rivals Strategists is the key to keeping your team hale and hearty, though the hero shooter's roster of healers isn't as even as it could be. Some Strategists are better at their job than others, and a few struggle to keep up with the demands of high-pressure scenarios.

Our Marvel Rivals Strategists tier list breaks down which Strategists are worth your time and which ones you might want to avoid.

Marvel Rivals S-rank Strategists

S-tier Strategists are the best of the bunch, the ones who combine support and healing with some strong damage potential as well. They've remained at the top of the game since Marvel Rivals launched at the end of 2024, and most of the updates over the seasons have only made them even better.

Luna Snow, Invisible Woman, Rocket Raccoon

Luna Snow

Luna Snow does it all. She heals quickly and efficiently, passes some of her healing on to another ally, literally freezes opponents in their tracks, and has an ultimate that makes the party invulnerable for several seconds – long enough to claim and hold an objective. On top of all that, Luna benefits from a passive ability that lets her move quickly, something few heroes are able to do. There's really just no drawback to playing Luna Snow.

Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman heals with her primary attack, the same as Cloak and Dagger and Luna Snow, but she also has a skill that lets her manipulate crowds, either pushing them away or pulling them into danger. That, combined with an area-of-effect attack that slows and damages enemies, give her impressive utility outside of just healing. Her shield is versatile as well, since she can place it near any ally in range, and despite its low health, it respawns quickly. The only downside is that Invisible Woman has few escape tools and can't heal herself like Cloak and Dagger can.

Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon – Marvel Rivals' version of Baptiste from Overwatch – was always a strong choice, thanks to his consistent healing output, but updates over the seasons have made him even better. His ultimate previously increased ally attack power, which was nice, but not essential. Now, it grants them overhealth and makes it harder to eliminate them. Rocket Raccoon is highly mobile and packs a hefty punch with his primary fire attack, and it's easy to heal multiple allies with his healing pellets.

Marvel Rivals A-rank Strategists

A–tier healers are capable, but may have lower healing output compared to their S-rank counterparts or rely on the opposing team's inexperience with the game.

Loki, Cloak and Dagger

Loki

The only thing keeping Loki out of this list's S-tier is the fact that he's much easier to dismantle once you know how his kit works. His most useful abilities are cloning himself for a quick getaway and then using those clones to spread his continuous healing, so it covers more ground and keeps more allies safe. Inexperienced teams ignore the clones, which makes Loki more formidable than he is if you routinely defeat them and cut back his healing capacity. Still, if nothing else, he's useful for distracting enemies and keeping them busy.

Cloak and Dagger

Cloak and Dagger debuted as one of the best healers in Marvel Rivals, but throughout Season 2, much of their usefulness is locked to their ultimate. Veil of Lightforce's range and healing output are too low to compete with Invisible Woman's shield, and while Dagger Storm has high healing potential, it suffers from being stationary and forcing allies to stay in one place that might not be advantageous for attack or survival. Tyrone's support abilities make up for any healing shortages, though. A well-timed Dark Teleportation can negate an opponent's ultimate and save your entire team from disaster.

Marvel Rivals B-rank Strategists

B-rank healers are fine, but struggle unless they're paired with a more capable healer.

Adam Warlock, Mantis

Adam Warlock

Adam Warlock started life as one of Marvel Rivals' most popular Strategists thanks to his self-revive and an ultimate that could bring allies back from beyond. His usefulness has waned since Season 0, though, thanks entirely to limited healing output. Adam Warlock's only healing skill is on a cooldown timer. It restores a sizeable amount of health and chains to nearby allies, but Adam's just not capable of keeping a party alive under pressure. He works better as a secondary healer, not the party's primary Strategist.

Mantis

Mantis struggles for a similar reason – limited healing output. Her Life Orbs don't stay on allies for long, and there's no way to increase the amount of healing they do, even by reapplying the orb. Mantis only has five orbs to split between damage support and healing as well, and while that seems like enough to keep the team going, the rate at which they replenish is rather slow unless you regularly land critical hits with her primary fire. Like Adam, Mantis is best as a secondary healer alongside someone like Luna, Rocket, or even Cloak and Dagger.

Marvel Rivals C-rank Strategists

C-tier Strategists struggle to maintain effective healing rates and have a limited kit that makes it difficult for them to contribute to damage output or much else, for that matter.

Jeff the Land Shark

Poor Jeff. Cuteness can't save him from struggling to match the healing output or support utility of his peers. His secondary fire heals a decent amount, but it runs out quickly and has limited range. If you don't get the placement of his healing bubbles just right, there's no way to keep a nearby ally safe while Jeff reloads. His primary attack's rate of fire is also comparatively slow, making it difficult for him to remain useful when he's not healing. The element of surprise from Jeff's ultimate is the most useful part of his kit, and that's not a great recommendation for a healer.

Marvel Rivals: Best healer

The best of the best is, without much competition at this point, Luna Snow. She does a bit of everything and does it exceptionally well and is one of the only Strategists who can reliably heal multiple targets at once. Even without an escape skill or other self-supporting utility, her built-in speed makes it hard to target her for long. She may not have an easily accessible support ability to buff her allies, but her ultimate has a toggle that switches from healing output to damage increase. Playing Luna well requires good aim, but the results are worth the learning curve.

For more Marvel Rivals help, check out our explainer for the Chrono Shield Card feature and our recommendations for the best Duelists to pick.