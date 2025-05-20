Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes
Update 8.2.6.2 for Destiny 2 fixes some activity issues, weapons, and Titan Arc abilities.
Destiny 2 has received another update in the form of 8.2.6.2. The patch notes for this update are relatively small, with bungie addressing a few issues in Trials of the Nine and Rite of the Nine, as well as a few other adjustments scattered across Destiny 2’s other systems.
Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes
These patch notes for Destiny 2 come courtesy of Bungie. Update 8.2.6.2 released on May 20, 2025.
Activities
Trials of Osiris
- Adjusted matchmaking settings to reduce instances of duo fireteams matching trio fireteams.
Rite of the Nine
- Fixed an issue where some Rite of the Nine weapons were dropping at zero power.
Gameplay and Investment
Weapons
- Fixed an issue where Explosive Payload was dealing less damage than intended on Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles.
Abilities
Titan
Arc
- Fixed an issue where Storm's Keep could discharge Bolt Charge on allies or immune objects.
Ornaments
- Fixed an issue where the Cinder Pinion Grasps could not be converted into a Universal Ornament.
Currencies
- Fixed an issue where Curios of the Nine within the Vault could not be converted to Nonary Manifolds.
UI and UX
- Fixed an issue where New Land Beyond was not displaying the correct upsells.
Platforms and Systems
- Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine Explore mode required PlayStation Plus to access.
Quests and Pursuits
- Fixed an issue where The Magnificent One Triumph could not be earned when completing Spire of the Watcher on Eternity difficulty.
Localization
- English: Fixed an issue where Judgment had an extra ‘e’ in its name.
- Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine cinematics were missing localized subtitles.
Those are your patch notes for Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2. Be sure to keep an eye on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage of Bungie’s shooter, including the upcoming Edge of Fate expansion.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes