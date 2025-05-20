Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes Update 8.2.6.2 for Destiny 2 fixes some activity issues, weapons, and Titan Arc abilities.

Destiny 2 has received another update in the form of 8.2.6.2. The patch notes for this update are relatively small, with bungie addressing a few issues in Trials of the Nine and Rite of the Nine, as well as a few other adjustments scattered across Destiny 2’s other systems.

Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes



Source: Shacknews

These patch notes for Destiny 2 come courtesy of Bungie. Update 8.2.6.2 released on May 20, 2025.

Activities

Trials of Osiris

Adjusted matchmaking settings to reduce instances of duo fireteams matching trio fireteams.

Rite of the Nine

Fixed an issue where some Rite of the Nine weapons were dropping at zero power.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Explosive Payload was dealing less damage than intended on Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles.

Abilities

Titan

Arc

Fixed an issue where Storm's Keep could discharge Bolt Charge on allies or immune objects.

Ornaments

Fixed an issue where the Cinder Pinion Grasps could not be converted into a Universal Ornament.

Currencies

Fixed an issue where Curios of the Nine within the Vault could not be converted to Nonary Manifolds.

UI and UX

Fixed an issue where New Land Beyond was not displaying the correct upsells.

Platforms and Systems

Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine Explore mode required PlayStation Plus to access.

Quests and Pursuits

Fixed an issue where The Magnificent One Triumph could not be earned when completing Spire of the Watcher on Eternity difficulty.

Localization

English: Fixed an issue where Judgment had an extra ‘e’ in its name.

Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine cinematics were missing localized subtitles.

Those are your patch notes for Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2.