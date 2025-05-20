New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2025 Video Game Release Dates CalendarElden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2025 Video Game Release Dates Calendar
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes

Update 8.2.6.2 for Destiny 2 fixes some activity issues, weapons, and Titan Arc abilities.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
Bungie
1

Destiny 2 has received another update in the form of 8.2.6.2. The patch notes for this update are relatively small, with bungie addressing a few issues in Trials of the Nine and Rite of the Nine, as well as a few other adjustments scattered across Destiny 2’s other systems.

Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2 patch notes

Shows the Farm from Destiny 2

Source: Shacknews

These patch notes for Destiny 2 come courtesy of Bungie. Update 8.2.6.2 released on May 20, 2025.

Activities

Trials of Osiris

  • Adjusted matchmaking settings to reduce instances of duo fireteams matching trio fireteams.

Rite of the Nine

  • Fixed an issue where some Rite of the Nine weapons were dropping at zero power.

Gameplay and Investment

Weapons

  • Fixed an issue where Explosive Payload was dealing less damage than intended on Aggressive Frame Scout Rifles.

Abilities

Titan

Arc

  • Fixed an issue where Storm's Keep could discharge Bolt Charge on allies or immune objects.

Ornaments

  • Fixed an issue where the Cinder Pinion Grasps could not be converted into a Universal Ornament.

Currencies

  • Fixed an issue where Curios of the Nine within the Vault could not be converted to Nonary Manifolds.

UI and UX

  • Fixed an issue where New Land Beyond was not displaying the correct upsells.

Platforms and Systems

  • Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine Explore mode required PlayStation Plus to access.

Quests and Pursuits

  • Fixed an issue where The Magnificent One Triumph could not be earned when completing Spire of the Watcher on Eternity difficulty.

Localization

  • English: Fixed an issue where Judgment had an extra ‘e’ in its name.
  • Fixed an issue where Rite of the Nine cinematics were missing localized subtitles.

Those are your patch notes for Destiny 2 update 8.2.6.2. Be sure to keep an eye on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more coverage of Bungie’s shooter, including the upcoming Edge of Fate expansion.

Head of Guides
Head of Guides

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as Head of Guides. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola