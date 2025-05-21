Monster Train 2 review: All aboard

Developer Shiny Shoe first released Monster Train back in 2020. Dropped in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown, the deckbuilding roguelite rapidly found an audience of card enthusiasts and Slay the Spire-style adventure seekers. The game continues to draw players to this day, but Shiny Shoe's runaway train has reached its next stop and that stop is Sequel City. Monster Train 2 doesn't do a lot to change an already successful formula, but some tweaks to the exterior, a few new features, and some extra room along the caboose make this a train worth riding.

Tickets, please



Source: Devolver Digital

Monster Train 2's story puts the titular locomotive on a different set of tracks. This time, Heaven is under siege by the Titans, who are seeking to destroy both Heaven and Hell and leave only the Abyss. That leads to an uneasy and unholy alliance between the forces of both kingdoms, as they look to topple the Titans and keep reality going for another eon or two.

Like most roguelites, this is a game where players will embark on multiple runs, which can number into the dozens and even the hundreds. With this structure, most of the game's story will unfold through brief illustrated interludes. These narrative moments will help introduce players to the various Champions that they'll encounter, as well as the additional ones that get unlocked over time. For example, I went into this not knowing who Lord Fenix of the Pyreborn clan was and now I'm endlessly amused by his miserly antics.

The story moments are a fun way to keep things fresh, because actually unlocking new content happens at a snail's pace. Given that each run can average roughly 30-60 minutes, unlocking other clans and alternate champions can be a slog, so things can feel a little repetitive before the pace starts to pick up.

Murder on the heavenly express



Source: Devolver Digital

There are a lot of moving parts in Monster Train 2, no pun intended. The idea is to protect the Pyre Heart that sits on the train's fourth floor. The other three floors must be protected with one Champion and various minion cards. Allied forces will go toe-to-toe, but there's a preparation phase that allows players to potentially swing these outcomes to their favor. Spell cards can enhance friendly units, debuff foes, or outright attack them. There are Room and Equipment cards, as well, which can affect any unit that's on that current floor.

That makes Monster Train 2 a cerebral endeavor. Winning encounters in this game means knowing which specific units work best on which floor, complementing them with the right Room and Equipment cards, knowing where to place your Champion, and accounting for the various enemy stats and effects. Plus, there's a boss character at the end that will attack relentlessly once there are no reinforcements remaining. It sounds like a lot and sometimes it can be, because there are dozens of keywords to learn and understand, but the Monster Train 2 mechanics are so elegantly designed that they become simpler to grasp over time. Unlockable Pyre Hearts can also offer their own boosts and give individual runs an extra variable.

What makes Monster Train 2 even more interesting is the idea of using a Primary Clan and an Allied Clan. The Primary Clan will have its Champion take the field, but the supporting one allows for players to access their various cards. This encourages experimentation, but I'd be lying if I said that certain combinations work so much better than others. After unlocking the magic-based Luna Coven Clan, I couldn't imagine going into battle without it, since it's the group that uses a bulk of magic-boosting spells and, more importantly, healing effects. I won't go so far as to say there's a balance issue, because lord knows this often didn't translate to victory, but combinations with the Luna Coven certainly got me farther than some of the game's other clans and their accompanying effects.



Source: Devolver Digital

Even with all of these mechanics in mind, some runs can still come down to just plain luck. There's nothing more discouraging than building a nigh-unstoppable deck only to draw a boss with effects that act as a hard counter. One might have an Incant effect that allows it to hit everyone in the train at once, essentially erasing your supporting rear unit out of the gate and borking your strategy from the jump. Another one has a Reanimate effect that stacks over time, so no matter how hard you hit it, it doesn't matter because you'd need to hit it multiple times as it resurrects itself, so you'd essentially lose by attrition. Those are the losses where you almost feel cheated and it's not a good feeling to have after a run that lasts roughly an hour.

The last thing worth noting about individual runs is that players can bolster their decks in-between battles by selecting one of two tracks. This can make the experience of deckbuilding feel even deeper, as players can buy and also combine certain cards for their forthcoming battles. It's also worth noting that the Celestial Alcove introduces pen-and-paper RPG-style story moments and these are often delightful, giving players potential run-altering choices or some equipment that could help or hinder them depending on the scenario. The best part of these scenarios come from some of the cameos that players may encounter from elsewhere in the indie gaming universe.

Choo-choo

From a fundamental standpoint, Monster Train 2 doesn't change very much from the original game. However, what's new adds immensely to the formula. The new clans with the primary/secondary system, the additional cards and effects, and the various story moments make this a game worth experiencing over and over. Of course, that won't be a problem, because the downside is that a lot of the unlockable content takes a long while to get. Fortunately, the game never truly feels old, as Shiny Shoe throws in new game modes like Dimensional Challenges that test players with runs that have certain conditions. Even if players do have a successful run, they can then take that winning deck to an Endless Mode to see how long they can keep going.

Monster Train 2 capably builds on the original game and improves on it immensely. It leaves the station and only picks up more speed as it goes, so get on board or get out of the way.

This review is based on a Steam code provided by the publisher. Monster Train 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch for $24.99 USD. The game is rated E10+.