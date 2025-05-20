New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite returns to United States iOS App Store after a five year absence

One of the world's most popular video games is finally back on iPhones across the U.S. Fortnite has returned to iOS.
Asif Khan
Asif Khan
1

Fortnite is back on the Apple App Store in the United States of America. Following nearly five years of legal battles, Epic Games' battle royale game is once again available to download on mobile devices here in the states.

If you can't find the game using App Store search, here's a link to Fortnite Mobile on App Store. Epic Games did also say that they expect Fortnite mobile to start showing up in App Store search results relatively soon.

Here's the updated description from Fortnite's App Store listing:

Fortnite is back! Be the last player standing in Battle Royale, OG and Zero Build, carry your squad to victory in fast-paced Reload, build your own adventures in LEGO® Fortnite, or headline a concert in Fortnite Festival — it's all here.
Play thousands of free creator-made islands with your friends, including tycoons, deathruns, zombie survival, and more.

Screenshot of Fortnite's App Store Listing.

Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney took to his favorite social media platform, Twitter, to simply say "we back fam."

It's been nearly five years since the legal battle between Fortnite maker Epic Games and smartphone technology behemoth Apple began. After some recent court victories, Epic Games is officially back in business on mobile phones in the United States. 

While it has been weird to watch a multibillion dollar company fight with a multitrillion dollar company over an App Store revenue split, the effects of these legal battles will hopefully trickle down to smaller developers trying to make it in the increasingly competitive mobile app landscape.

Asif Khan is the CEO, EIC, and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com.

