ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 579 Dig in for more Shovel Knight on The Stevetendo Show!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re getting back into our Shovel Knight playthrough. You’re doing yourself a disservice if you haven’t played this game. It is a love letter to classic NES-era gaming and the music is fantastic. During the last Shovel Knight episode, we started our journey and defeated some of the Order of No Quarter. We also made our way through about half of the world map. There is still plenty more to do in the game. This evening, we’ll make our way through the rest of the world map, taking on the likes of Polar Knight, Tinker Knight and more.

The Tinker Knight boss fight will always be special for me because when I reviewed the game many years ago, I ran into a glitch. If I remember correctly, the glitch occurred when the first phase of the fight ended and didn’t allow the second phase to begin. It’s always interesting to find things like that because I think in this instance, the developers didn’t even know about it. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PDT/8 p.m. EDT, join The Stevetendo Show for more of our Shovel Knight playthrough.

I love this boss fight!

