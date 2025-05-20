New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

This is what you get from Google's VIP AI subscription service for $250 per month

Google is trying to be first to market with a complete, one-shot subscription fee for all your AI needs.
Aidan O'Brien
Google
Google AI Ultra is a new offering from Google's AI business that costs $250 a month. The product was announced at Google IO and promises subscribers access to the very best AI features that Google can offer. It comes packed to the gills with a complete suite of AI solutions for creatives and professionals.

What you get from Google AI Ultra

Google Gemini on mobile
Source: Google

Google AI Ultra will offer the following features:

  • Gemini App - the highest limits and exclusive access to 2.5 Pro Deep Think (the most advanced reasoning model that Google has) and Veo 3 (the latest video generation model that will be arriving later this year).
  • Flow - The highest limits in their AI filmmaking tool, with access to Veo 3 and premium features such as ingredients to video. The Flow platform will allow for the creation of cohesive video narratives from single prompts and will include 1080p video generation and advanced camera prompting. 
  • Whisk - The highest limits for image-to-video creation with Veo 2 for short-duration video creation.
  • NotebookLM (AI research assistant) - Highest limits and best model capabilities 
  • Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids, and more - highest limits to Gemini directly in Google apps
  • Early access to Gemini in Google Chrome
  • Project Mariner (early access) - Streamline tasks with an agentic research prototype
  • YouTube Premium individual plan 
  • Storage - 30 TB of total storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail

Who is Google AI Ultra for?

Google AI Ultra is for the AI convert, not the AI curious. If you are doodling around with free renders from Midjourney and asking ChatGPT simple questions, then you can continue to use them and not miss out on anything. This product offering appears to be designed to appeal to people who likely already have reasonably heavy to quite complex AI workflows built into their professional or creative process.

How competitive this is, pricing-wise, really depends on a lot of factors, as well as the overall limitations of each feature. 2.5 Pro Deep Think is aimed at programmers, offering advanced coding ability, the ability to explore large datasets without breaking down, and enhanced reasoning. Mariner allows for the automation of multiple tasks at the same time, tries to predict your overall project needs based on results, and can adapt without further input while offering clarity on why it does what it does.

Veo 3 is likely the most interesting aspect of the package for many people, as video generation is becoming one of the most sought-after features in the AI space. Overall, Google AI Ultra is aimed at professionals who will not worry about a $250 price point; this is not a tool for neophytes to learn with. 

Stay with Shacknews for more news and updates from the AI tech space.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

