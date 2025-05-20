This is what you get from Google's VIP AI subscription service for $250 per month Google is trying to be first to market with a complete, one-shot subscription fee for all your AI needs.

Google AI Ultra is a new offering from Google's AI business that costs $250 a month. The product was announced at Google IO and promises subscribers access to the very best AI features that Google can offer. It comes packed to the gills with a complete suite of AI solutions for creatives and professionals.

What you get from Google AI Ultra

Google AI Ultra will offer the following features:

Gemini App - the highest limits and exclusive access to 2.5 Pro Deep Think (the most advanced reasoning model that Google has) and Veo 3 (the latest video generation model that will be arriving later this year).

Flow - The highest limits in their AI filmmaking tool, with access to Veo 3 and premium features such as ingredients to video. The Flow platform will allow for the creation of cohesive video narratives from single prompts and will include 1080p video generation and advanced camera prompting.

Whisk - The highest limits for image-to-video creation with Veo 2 for short-duration video creation.

NotebookLM (AI research assistant) - Highest limits and best model capabilities

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids, and more - highest limits to Gemini directly in Google apps

Early access to Gemini in Google Chrome

Project Mariner (early access) - Streamline tasks with an agentic research prototype

YouTube Premium individual plan

Storage - 30 TB of total storage for Photos, Drive, and Gmail

Who is Google AI Ultra for?

Google AI Ultra is for the AI convert, not the AI curious. If you are doodling around with free renders from Midjourney and asking ChatGPT simple questions, then you can continue to use them and not miss out on anything. This product offering appears to be designed to appeal to people who likely already have reasonably heavy to quite complex AI workflows built into their professional or creative process.

How competitive this is, pricing-wise, really depends on a lot of factors, as well as the overall limitations of each feature. 2.5 Pro Deep Think is aimed at programmers, offering advanced coding ability, the ability to explore large datasets without breaking down, and enhanced reasoning. Mariner allows for the automation of multiple tasks at the same time, tries to predict your overall project needs based on results, and can adapt without further input while offering clarity on why it does what it does.

Veo 3 is likely the most interesting aspect of the package for many people, as video generation is becoming one of the most sought-after features in the AI space. Overall, Google AI Ultra is aimed at professionals who will not worry about a $250 price point; this is not a tool for neophytes to learn with.

