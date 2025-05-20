Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season patch notes, hero nerfs, and Stadium changes Here's what's new in Overwatch 2's Season 16 mid-season update.

The Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season patch notes are here, with a round of adjustments for core mode and Stadium. Most of the changes are minor in nature, things such as giving Reinhardt's secondary ability more usefulness and making it easier to use Soldier 76's stim pack easier to use. Stadium's updates are comparatively tame as well, with the biggest changes being a round of price adjustments for items and the addition of Freja to the playable roster of damage characters.

Our Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season patch notes roundup lists every change for the core mode and Stadium.

Overwatch 2 Season 16 mid-season patch notes: All hero nerfs and buffs

Hazard buffs

Blizzard is making Hazard climb faster, so he's less of an easy target while trying to get over an obstacle, and improved his survivability while using the Anarchic Zeal perk.

Vault - Passive

Ledge climb animation time reduced from 0.6 to 0.4 seconds.

Anarchic Zeal - Major Perk

Spike Guard’s Lifesteal is increased from 25% to 40%

Reinhardt buff

Reinhardt's getting a slight tweak to his fire strike ability so it reaches further and lets him recover more quickly after using it.

Fire Strike - Ability 2

Projectile speed increased from 25 to 30 meters per second.

Recovery time reduced from 0.63 to 0.45 seconds.

Freja nerf

Skilled players can keep Freja in the air, targeting with her aimed strike, almost indefinitely – or, they could until now. Blizzard gave a slight bump to Quick Dash's cooldown to even the playing field a little.

Quick Dash

Cooldown increased from 3.5 to 4 seconds.

Genji buff and nerf

Genji fires fewer shuriken with each go now, but they move more quickly.

Shuriken - Primary and Secondary Fire

Ammo reduced from 30 to 24.

Projectile speed increased from 60 to 75.

Hanzo buffs

Hanzo draws his bow more quickly now, and his least-used minor perk is a little more desirable.

Storm Bow - Primary Fire

Draw time reduced from 0.8 to 0.72 seconds.

Sonic Disruption - Minor Perk

Health pack hack time increased from 12 to 30 seconds..

Pharah nerfs

Pharah's overperforming, as usual, so Blizzard is adjusting her most popular perks to make her slightly less lethal.

Drift Thrusters - Minor Perk

Movement speed while using Barrage reduced by 20%.

Concussive Implosion - Major Perk

Distance pulled reduced by 50%.

Reaper buff

Reaper's getting a slight buff for his Dire Triggers perk by reducing his recovery time.

Dire Triggers - Major Perk

Recovery reduced from 0.7 to 0.5 seconds.

Soldier: 76 stim pack change

Soldier's stim pack will work a little differently, thanks to a much-needed change in how you activate it and a change for the negative side effect.

Stim Pack - Major Perk

Anti-heal removed. Now deals 75 self-damage on use.

Is now activated by using Weapon Swap

Sombra nerfs

Folks still struggle to tag Sombra effectively, though it might be a little easier now.

Translocator - Ability 2

Fade in time increased from 0.15 to 0.3 seconds.

Stealth reveal duration on taking damage increased from 1 to 1.3 seconds.

Widowmaker buffs

Widowmaker is still mostly a sniper, but Blizzard is trying to make her more viable for those moments when she can't establish a good line of sight.

Widow's Kiss - Primary Fire

Maximum spread reduced from 3 to 2 degrees.

Damage increased from 13 to 14.

Deadly Deux

Venom Mine's bonus damage increased from 50% to 100%.

Illari buff

Illari's healing range is, finally, getting a much-needed extension.

Solar Rifle - Secondary Fire

Range increased from 15 to 20 meters.

Lifeweaver buffs

You wouldn't know it from going up against a skilled Lifeweaver player, but Lifeweaver continues to struggle compared to other support heroes. His primary healing ability will charge more quickly now, and Superbloom is easier to activate.

Healing Blossom - Primary Fire

Auto-Charge rate increased by 25%.

Superbloom - Major Perk

The number of hits to trigger reduced from 20 to 16.

Overwatch 2 Stadium Season 16 mid-season patch notes

Mercy Rule change

Blizzard's initial version of the Stadium mercy rule declared one team the winner after three rounds if those wins were consecutive and there was a gap of 15,000 or more Stadium Cash between both teams. The mid-season patch is adjusting that cash requirement down to 10,000.

Reinhardt nerfs and adjustments

Reinhardt's Fire Strike is the subject of a few changes in this patch to accommodate core mode alterations. Blizzard is also still trying to balance how powerful his melee builds are.

Smashing - Power

Reduced Move Speed per stack to 1% (down from 2%)

Reduced Life Steal per stack to 3% (down from 5%)

Increased maximum stacks to 10 (up from 5)

Reduced duration to 2s (down from 3s)

To Me, My Friends! - Power

Increased healing based on Max Life to 4% (up from 3%)

Wilhelmwagen - Power

Decreased healing from damage mitigated to 5% (down from 15%)

Rocket Strike - Epic Hero Ability Item

Decreased Fire Strike Projectile Speed to 25% (down from 50%)

Decreased Ability Power to 10% (down from 20%)

Chimera's Maw - Rare Hero Ability Item

Decrecsed Ability Power to 5% (down from 10%)

Soldier: 76 nerfs

If you ever felt like maybe Soldier 76 shouldn't be able to eliminiate you with a single Helix Rocket use, you're not alone. Blizzard nerfed the Crater power to make that incident less likely.

Cratered - Power

Reduced increased Explosion Damage to 15% (down from 25%)

Overwatch 2 Stadium Season 16 mid-season item changes

Most of the mid-season changes to Stadium's items are cost adjustments, as the most powerful – and popular – items get a price bump, while others are less expensive to make them more attractive.

Champion's Kit - Epic Ability Item

Increased cost to 14000 (up from 13500).

Decreased Ability Power to 35% (down from 40%).

The Closer - Epic Weapon Item

Increased cost to 14,500 (up from 13,000)

Eye of the Spider - Epic Weapon Item

Increased cost to 14,000 (up from 13,500).

Nano Cola - Rare Ability Item

Increased cost to 6,000 (up from 5,500).

Talon Modification Module - Rare General Weapon Item

Increased cost to 6,000 (up from 5,500).

Gloomgauntlet - Epic Survival Item

Increased cost to 10,000 (up from 9,500).

Icy Coolant - Rare Weapon Item

Increased cost to 5,500 (up from 5,000).

Multi-Tool - Rare Ability Item

Decreased cost to 4,500 (down from 5,000).

Decreased Cooldown Reduction to 5% (down from 10%).

Increased Ability Power to 10% (up from 5%).

Bloodbound - Epic Survival Item

Decreased cost to 9,000 (down from 9,500).

Geneticist's Vial - Epic Survival Item

Increased Life after reviving to 250 (up from 200).

Electrolytes - Common Survival Item

Now gives 100 Overhealth every time you respawn (instead of just at the start of the round).

Increased cost to 1,500 (up from 1,000).

Adrenaline Shot – Common Survival Item

Increased Health to 25 (up from 10).

Increased cost to 1,500 (up from 1,000).

The rest of the Stadium roster gets by without any major changes, including Zarya, Reaper, Kiriko, and others who had previously been overperforming before hotfix updates adjusted their balance.