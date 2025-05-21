Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S introduces doubles chaos on Switch 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris's Reese's-like mixture of two great flavors is as old as the Nintendo Switch itself. The original game first released less than two months after the Nintendo Switch's 2017 launch, starting its life as a console exclusive. With the Nintendo Switch 2 set to arrive in a few short weeks, Sega has a new incarnation of its puzzle hybrid ready to roll out called Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S. Shacknews recently had an opportunity to jump on a Nintendo Switch 2 and try out one of its new game modes, which brings friends together in a slightly unexpected manner.

As was the case with the very first Puyo Puyo Tetris, the game's concept brings together two popular puzzle phenomena. Players can create strings of four like-colored blobs in Puyo Puyo or clear lines using Tetris blocks. The two styles can be played individually or they can be mixed together across different game modes to create a strange, yet enjoyable, mixture.



Source: Sega

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S will feature a new Doubles Mode that allows two friends to team up against another pair of opponents. Both players must agree on a style (Puyo Puyo or Tetris), but their opponents may select something different, which can result in some fun Puyo Puyo vs. Tetris encounters. What makes this mode interesting and a fun sort of chaos is that both players will share the same playing field. Whether it's teammates trying to arrange their Puyo pieces or their Tetriminos, it's possible to get in each other's way. In fact, it'll happen quite often.

The key to victory in a doubles setting is communication. It's a little bit easier in Puyo Puyo, as friends can lay out a rough idea of where to best place colored pieces in order to create chains. Tetris is a little bit tougher, especially if it's somebody like me who tends to create chutes for the long pieces. The long piece can come, but it's entirely possible for whoever draws it to get obstructed by their teammate who has an entirely different piece that they're moving around. The best way to get around this is to liberally use the Tetris game's Hold function in order to hold onto the long piece if things go south.

There wasn't much time to play around with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S. Therefore, there wasn't enough time to try out some of the game's other offerings, like the RPG-esque Skill Battle mode from 2020's Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. With that said, there's a lot to dive into both locally and online with some of the modes featuring up to 40 selectable characters. Of course, Sega being Sega, Sonic the Hedgehog is available as a cameo.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S has the distinction of being the Nintendo Switch 2's first puzzle game at launch. For those looking for a more cerebral exercise with their new console, the puzzle mashup is set to release exclusively on Switch 2 on Thursday, June 5. That's just in time for the console's launch.

This preview is based on an early Nintendo Switch 2 copy played on-site at Sega of America's North America Headquarters in Irvine, CA. The final product is subject to change.