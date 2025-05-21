Yakuza 0: Director's Cut brings Red Light Raid horde mode to Switch 2

After spending years with the Like A Dragon cast on a tropical island and along the high seas, it can be easy to forget the series' humble beginnings. Before there was Like A Dragon, there was Yakuza and that is where the story will begin for many people on Nintendo Switch 2 with the upcoming Yakuza 0: Director's Cut. However, on top of delivering an expanded story, Sega and RGG Studio are throwing in a new way to experience the game with friends. Shacknews recently got to try it out on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Those who played the original Yakuza 0 on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox have a good idea of what to expect. Two young up-and-coming clan members, Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, are looking to survive in 1988 Japan. Kiryu is looking to clear his name after a hit gone wrong while Majima is looking to return to his previous life with the Tojo Clan that banished him.



Source: Sega

The full Yakuza 0 story is intact, but the Director's Cut offers additional footage that fleshes out the narrative. Look for new cutscenes to further expand on key moments in the story and better illustrate how characters like Kiryu and Majima came to be who they are. Considering that Majima was last seen as a pirate, seeing his earliest story is certainly a fun curiosity. While the original Japanese voiceovers will be available, the Director's Cut will eb the first version of Yakuza 0 to feature an English dub along with Spanish, French, Italian, and German subtitles.

Combat in Yakuza 0: Director's Cut is buttery smooth on the Switch 2 Pro Controller. Just like in the early days of the series, the focus is on brawling, stringing together combos, and finishing with a flourish depending on the selected fighting style. There was only a short time to check out the story and pick fights with street gangs, because as Yakuza enthusiasts will tell anyone, it's easy to get lost in the various mini-games and distractions sprinkled all over Kamurocho. In this case, it was the fishing mini-game. There was a lot of time spent trying to catch fish along the Kamurocho river, ultimately to no avail, even with the rumble cues offering an indicator of when to hook the biting sea life.



Source: Sega

The single-player hands-on portion was kept short to make way for one of the Director's Cut's newest features. Red Light Raid is a new online multiplayer mode that introduces horde battles into the Yakuza series. Players can select from a total of 60 characters. Some of those characters need to be unlocked and a handful of them are repeats of faces like Kiryu and Majima, but with different fighting styles. Having not played Yakuza 0 previously, I was drawn to Majima's Breaker Style, where he would breakdance fight his opponents into submission.

The idea is that four players can band together via online multiplayer and run through hordes of various street toughs with the occasional boss battle thrown in. It's also possible to play with bots as allies and run through this mode solo. These battles are held in small spaces where players often run out of real estate, since there are usually over a dozen characters on-screen at a time. It's sometimes difficult to tell who's who given the unfolding chaos, so I'd sometimes throw haymakers blindly at allies and be thankful that there's no friendly fire in this mode. There are health pickups available to keep everyone standing through each run's last boss fight, but be wary that once a character goes down, that's the end of them for the rest of the run.

With the start of a new console generation, Sega and RGG Studio are hopeful that Yakuza 0: Director's Cut will act as a jumping-on point for Like A Dragon series newcomers. There wasn't a lot of hands-on time, but what was on display showed the best elements of what these games entail: a robust story, entertaining side stories, and intuitive combat. Plus, Red Light Raid mode is an entertaining way to experience some of that combat with some friends. Look for Yakuza 0: Director's Cut to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday, June 5 as a console launch title.

This preview is based on an early Nintendo Switch 2 copy played on-site at Sega of America's North America Headquarters in Irvine, CA. The final product is subject to change.