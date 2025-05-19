Adamantite god roll - Destiny 2 Get a god roll for Adamantite, one of the strongest gun in Destiny 2 at the moment, and start shredding enemies.

Adamantite is a new addition to the Destiny 2 sandbox and one that is dominating conversation thanks to its bevy of god rolls. As a Strand, 600RPM, Support Frame Auto Rifle, it scratches a lot of itches. If you can find a god roll for your playstyle, you’ll find this rarely leaves your loadout.

Adamantite god roll – PvP

When it comes to PvP, an Auto Rifle can either make or break your experience. For this god roll of Adamantite, we’re looking at eking out a bit more damage and pushing out its effective range.

Adamantite - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating Perk 2 Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill grants increased damage) Origin Trait Runneth Over (Reloading near allies overflows the magazine. Masterwork Range Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

Due to its insane recoil direction, Arrowhead Brake is needed to tighten up Adamantite. Follow this up with Accurized Rounds for some extra range and then the Ballistics weapon mod for even more. This should make it easier to land hits on targets slightly further away.

For the main perks, Demolitionist is useful at getting your grenade back, which can lead to even more kills in Crucible. The downside is that you will need to be actively getting kills to take advantage of this. If you’re rolling with a melee build, swap this for Pugilist. The other perk will ideally be Kill Clip for the easy damage buff. All of the other perks require either constant damage or precision kills, which can be slightly more difficult to get in PvP with an Auto Rifle.

Adamantite god roll – PvE

An Adamantite god roll for PvE is a special thing indeed. This Auto Rifle has a bunch of great PvE perks, so finding a combo that works for you should be easy.

Adamantite - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases weapon damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Runneth Over (Reloading near allies overflows the magazine. Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

As with the other god roll, use Arrowhead Brake and Accurized Rounds to deal with the shortcomings of this weapon. The last thing you want is haywire recoil and impotent rounds.

When it comes to the main perks, you can basically do no wrong. A great combo will always be Demolitionist and Frenzy. Get kills to charge your grenade, throw your grenade to reload your weapon. Stay in combat long enough and you get a suite of excellent buffs to keep you killing.

If you’re leaning hard into the support role, you might like to aim for Reciprocity and Circle of Life. You get healed and you receive a tasty damage buff. Or you could go for Severing and hit up Slice and Tear to spread more weakening effects to nearby foes. Then there’s Subsistence and Attrition Orbs to keep those Armor Charges going.

Adamantite is a valuable new Auto Rifle with a few great PvE options. Those who want an Auto Rifle for the Crucible don’t miss out either, though this weapon certainly focuses hard on the PvE side of the equation. Stop by our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more insight into weapon god rolls.