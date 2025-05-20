Blades of Fire review: Hit rock with hammer, make sword

MercurySteam and I don’t tend to get along. I found its Castlevania series interesting at first, but ultimately a whiff. And its take on Metroid is perhaps the most impressive effort in Missing The Point I've ever seen in a video game. But there’s no denying this studio has a history of big ideas and big swings. An original story without any IP baggage is the perfect space for that kind of energy, and that’s exactly what Blades of Fire feels like. A nuclear testing ground for doing things a little differently.

Renfairevania

Storytelling has never been this outfit’s strength, and Blades of Fire is not flipping the script. You’re a big, buff, hairy boy with a magic forging hammer, and you’re on a mission to Kill The Queen. She used her mean lady magic to turn steel to stone, which is really messed up for a society built on blacksmith-oriented mythology.

Luckily your magic hammer breaks the rules, so you get steel anyway. With a teenage nerd in tow who fills out your codex and menus with diegetic artistry, your quest to take out The Queen is constantly interrupted by giant monsters, zombies, fall damage, and several miles of bizarre landscaping decisions.

A thing you recognize, with some twists

Blades of Fire can be reduced to “Soulslike,” but it’s one that leans super hard on two major mechanical gimmicks, providing itself with a more distinct-feeling identity. The first gimmick is the whole forging thing, which is kind of like a hairier, smellier take on Atelier-style crafting. The second is in combat, which veers away from the doldrums of three-button Soulslike staples in favor of… 3D Punch-Out with swords?

Aside from these two parts, everything else is more or less what you’d expect from a Soulslike. Run around labyrinthine maps opening shortcuts and being ambushed, rest at enemy-respawning checkpoints, fight mini-bosses, fight real bosses, fight the camera. Boilerplate stuff. It all looks nice and runs quite well though, albeit at the cost of some gnarly load times even on a Series X.

Put everything together, and I’d ultimately describe the experience as… annoying. Intriguing at times, occasionally compelling or impressive, but annoying.

Neat! But also, annoying!

Forging weapons is neat, with a whole suite of options to tinker with and a challenging hammering puzzle that makes no intuitive sense (but is impressive in its thoughtfulness), but after a few hours the novelty recedes into annoyance.

Combat is interesting, as it asks you to manage swinging vs slashing, sharp vs blunt, and aim with a face button (left, right, high, low) based on factors like an opponent’s own equipment. But it doesn’t value expression, acknowledges its inherent lack of clarity with glowing outlines that do the mental work for you, and struggles to maintain its own consistency as it insists on being what the kids are starting to call “parryslop” too (I am ambivalent to parries, for the record). It’s so busy trying to offer complex offense and trip you up and make you fight for parries at the same time, it feels like a fumbly mess against anything but basic enemies. And if you’re fighting something big, Blades of Fire loves to send little guys at you from off-screen. Not only do you get sucker-punched from behind, the camera is zoomed in so tightly that the little adds can use their pal’s bigger frame to hide and take more pot shots. Annoying!

Navigating this world is also annoying. As I mentioned earlier, bizarre landscaping. Tight camera. It’s really difficult to discern your surroundings, thanks to a combination of limited field of view, limited visual landmarks, and weirdly-communicated obstacles. Soulslike games typically make the environmental maze thing work due to a more distant camera, distinct landmarks, and a mix of gnarlier mazes and intuitive pathways. Here it feels like someone sneezed on a map while the ink was still wet, saw Jesus in the smudged ink and declared a new revelation in Metroidvania design.

Blades of Fire is probably going to end up as one of those games people refer to as a PS2-ass video game (complimentary), and I feel that. It’s a kind of game that feels out of place in time, but benefits from its accidental time travel by doing things a PlayStation 2-era console simply can’t. And in turn, it benefits from not being beholden to several more decades of convention that burden so many games coming out today, in a much more risk-averse and audience-starved environment. In that respect, Blades of Fire is pretty cool and interesting. It also annoys the bejeezus out of me at every possible opportunity. But I’m glad I played it, which is way more than I can say about Samus Returns.

Blades of Fire is available on May 22, 2025 for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. An Xbox code was provided by the publisher for this review.