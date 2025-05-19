How to complete Essence of Despair - Destiny 2 Where to find and track the Essence of Despair quest in Legacy: Shadowkeep so you can complete it and move on.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep introduces a lot of new quests for players to complete, including the Essence of Despair. For returning players, or those that have picked up the Legacy pack, finding, tracking, and even completing the Essence of Despair quest can be confusing. Here is everything you need to know in order to get this done and move on to the next step. You can also check out our Shadowkeep campaign guide for more assistance.

Where to find the Essence of Despair

Eris gives you the Essence of Despair quest. It is then stored in your Quest tab, or if you've deleted it, found in the Quest Archive in the Tower.

Given the nature of Destiny 2 and that Shadowkeep is several years old, the Essence of Despair quest could be found in multiple different locations:

Eris gives you the Essence of Despair on the Moon as part of Legacy: Shadowkeep

The Essence of Despair is a quest item that is stored in the Quests tab

The Quest Archive in the Tower can store the Essence of Despair quest

How to track the Essence of Despair

There is no need to track the Essence of Despair quest as it is a general quest with no specific location. As such, if you try and track the quest, it might just point you back to Eris.

How to complete Essence of Despair

You must perform specific tasks on the Moon to complete Essence of Despair. Each time you do one of the following, the progress bar will fill a little bit. Continue doing these tasks until it is completed:

Collect resources

Open loot chests

Complete patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors

Resources refers to the Helium Filaments that spawn randomly in each area. Collect these whenever you see them. It can help to put a Ghost mod on that highlights these on your HUD. Opening loot chests is as it sounds, you can open up the regional chests for this quest. The last one is to complete patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors. If you see a public event, jump in and participate – turning it into a Legend version will yield better results. Similarly, grab any easy patrols you see.

The Essence of Despair quest can be a pain point for new players and even veterans getting back in to Destiny 2. However, once you know what you're doing, you should be able to finish it quickly.