Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny remaster review: Peak feudal action dating sim

Looking back at the game in both action gaming at large, and even in the context of its own franchise, Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is a wondrous outlier.It’s got solid combat, satisfying progression, weapons to master, and enjoyable enemies to defeat. It’s also got the weirdest side plot of befriending famous Japanese historical figures as a key component of the plot and the game’s replay factor. The remaster keeps all of those crucial elements intact, bringing this strange yet compelling game up to speed with a graphical overhaul, quality-of-life improvements, and a release on modern platforms.

Great warriors against a common foe

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny picks up a few years after the events of the first game. Samanosuke Akechi defeated a demonically resurrected Nobunaga and the King of Demons, Fortinbras, only for the surviving Nobunaga to take the place of the King of Demons and lead a new campaign across Japan. Jubei Yagyu, head of the Yagyu clan, comes home to find his village victim to Nobunaga’s demonic ambition, kindling a mission of vengeance. He also discovers the power of Oni, allowing him to fight demons and absorb their souls to become more powerful. Meanwhile, in the nearby mountain town of Imasho, gold is discovered, prompting a gold rush that brings many famous warriors to town. Jubei arrives as well, hearing rumors of demons in the mines, and begins his journey to find Nobunaga.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is primarily an action game. As Jubei, you venture through the game’s areas, fighting demons, absorbing their souls, and powering up magical weapons.As a successor to Resident Evil at the time, it’s filled with puzzles that open the way forward or guide you to optional rewards.From top to bottom, all of the original content is intact, including bonuses you could earn for completing the campaign and unraveling its secrets. After shaking the rust off, my muscle memory came back into play and I felt like I was having all of the fun I had back in 2002.

Maybe even more fun, because there are a lot of solid upgrades to this version. The most obvious is the graphical upgrade that smooths out the textures and lets things run at 60fps (for the most part)There are improvements to the controls. Original tank controls are set to the d-pad (right and left to turn, up to go forward, down to go back), but free-movement controls are available on the stick, moving Jubei in a desired direction in a snap. Finally, there’s a weapon change function in which you can hold a shoulder button and cycle through your gear without having to use the menu. All of these are good improvements to an already good offering.

I can’t say the presentation’s perfect though. Even though the framerate is consistently improved, I had occasions where having a lot of enemies on the screen and doing a room clearing magic attack caused the framerate to dip. I also like that the tank controls are freely available because this is still a fixed-frame game where the camera shifts between different environmental scenes. Moving Jubei with the stick between scenes didn’t keep direction orientation, meaning I’d have times where the scene would shift and Jubei would run or attack in a direction I didn’t want. It’s especially frustrating in battle, so having the d-pad tank controls and good lock-on mechanics was nice for those occasions.

Honor, loyalty, and gifts among friends

There are two very big forms of gameplay in Onimusha 2, with one side being sensible and exactly what you’d expect and the other being a flabbergasting but key component of the adventure. On the latter end, I’m talking about the relationship system. “Relationship system? In Onimusha?” Yes. At a certain point of Onimusha 2, you start amassing gifts and unlock a shop where you can purchase more with gold obtained from enemies in the nearby mountain and mines. Why? To win the loyalty of other characters, of course!

Eventually as you progress the story, you are introduced to gun team leader Magoichi Saiga, spear-wielding monk Ekei Ankokuji, ninja master Kotaro Fuma, and western-style warrior Oyu. As you collect items, you can bring them back to the characters and gift those items to them for rewards. If you choose wisely, they will begin to like you. Not only will you unlock greater rewards from them, but they will assist and interact with Jubei in different ways. Some alliances cut off certain cutscenes with other characters, so favoring one or two characters in multiple playthroughs is the only way to see it all.

The gift system is unforgiving. After a certain point you can barely access it anymore, so your choices are pretty much locked in well before the end of the adventure.That also means you have to spend time grinding gold and items before a certain point. I’m not going to sit here and say characters provide star performances that make them all worth the effort, either. They are very much of their time. Other, fresher eyes would probably call the performances here hammy. I find them nostalgically charming.

That said, combat is still very much a part of Onimusha 2 and it’s great here in the remaster. The aforementioned control improvements and QoL features are great for ease-of-access and reducing time spent in menus. You have a normal attack that leads into combos, a magic attack based on your weapon, a stance button that locks onto a foe and charges your weapon if it can be charged, a blocking button for guarding against attacks, and a dodge button. There are also 5 main melee weapons each with a solid and enjoyable combat style.

Throughout Onimusha 2, you amass souls that upgrade your weapons and techniques that expand their move sets. The enemies are numerous and will test your defense and offense, but you also become a powerhouse on Normal difficulty thanks to master moves like hitting an ultimate counter that dices up most of the enemies in your vicinity. Thankfully, there are also several higher difficulties and special modes to challenge seasoned players, such as a Hell Mode where if Jubei takes one hit, it’s game over. All-in-all, Onimusha 2 remaster offers an excellent amount of content.

Prepare yourself!



Onimusha 2 is a strange but good action game. There aren’t many things like it, but I’m glad it’s back just the way it is. The swordplay and progression are great and the story is an oddity determined by a number of decisions you make at crucial points. As such, there’s plenty to explore across a number of runs. The QoL and visual upgrades also add nicely without getting in the way or cheapening the experience. This remaster doesn’t hit every bullseye, but it’s an upgraded version of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny in most places that count and I’m happy to have it.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny comes out on May 22, 2025, and is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.