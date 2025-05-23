Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Brushes with Death DLC is a grand distraction

The first DLC for a successful game is always an interesting proposition. It’s a chance to add a little something that appeals to both the loyal community you have already developed and to further tempt the curious onlookers who have been sitting on the fence and maybe waiting for a sale.

For Brushes With Death, the first story DLC for Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the team has opted to provide a standalone adventure that can be engaged with no matter where you are in the game. If you are looking to take a break from the stakes of the main narrative but still enjoy the strong writing that defines the base game, then this is how to do it.

The story of Brushes With Death hinges upon an unfortunate painter, Master Voyta, whom you find tied to a tree. After saving him from some hungry wolves, you try to help him get back his stolen belongings. This sets you up for about 10 hours of adventures, maybe a little more or less, depending on how exactly you go about engaging with all the quests that make up this chain of adventures.

Voyta is a very interesting character. When you first find him, he will be chatting with a nearby skull, painted with ornate designs, so you know he has had it with him for a while. This is a recurring thing with Voyta, and it becomes clear over time that he is a troubled man and is not always compos mentis. Voyta is prone to saying one thing when something entirely different has happened, and while he seems like a nice guy, trust is hard to build with someone who only appears to be telling you half the story. The reason for this is that Voyta appears to be dealing with something that would have had no name at the time: a serious mental health issue.

The good news here is that Henry, the main protagonist of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, has always been a very well-written character. Warhorse Studios has never been shy about depicting Bohemia as it would have been in the early 1400s, but they also make Henry a mostly nice and genuine character who is interested in the world around him. He enjoys meeting people, and he loves experiencing the world instead of being stuck in a turnip field somewhere for the rest of his life.

He carries a sense of fun and enthusiasm with him, even as he gets embroiled in some of the more dangerous elements of life at the time, such as armed combat and the horrors of warfare. For this reason, I feel that Brushes with Death pulls off what many other games have failed at, which is to deal with some mental health themes in a way that feels well thought out and respectful and avoids making the mistake of being too trite or too serious. Characters who are struggling with mental health, even in medieval Bohemia, should be people with an ailment, not people defined by an ailment.

Even outside of Voyta himself, Henry will meet an old lady with some information that he needs. Sadly, her age is causing some cognitive decline and memory loss, and it’s up to Henry to help remind her of her younger years. Rather than being angry about it, Henry instead shows empathy and goes about some simple tasks to help the lady get a grip on her memories.

What can often make Henry stand out among modern protagonists is that he just feels quite grounded and like he is trying to be as nice as his circumstances will allow him to be. This DLC does a great job of leaning into that and offering a silly adventure for Henry to go on that can have a genuine human heart without the larger stakes of the main campaign being attached to it.

Over the course of the quest, you will also unlock an interesting new feature, which is that Voyta will be able to paint designs on your shield. There are lots of symbols and colors to choose from, and while it’s not a game-changing mechanic, it certainly adds some personality and flair to proceedings. You can also unlock new design elements as you complete other adventures, which feels great given the historical process of commemorating successes via heraldry.

For a first story DLC, at just $5.99, it seems to me that this is exactly what Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 needs. Many players will still be on their first playthrough of this astounding game, and while things can get a little bit “fetch questy”, it’s a fun addition to the game at an attractive price point while Warhorse Studios prepares meatier expansions for us all in the future.

