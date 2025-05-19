Epic Games files motion forcing Apple to respond to injunction related to Fortnite on iOS Apple has been given the week to explain why it hasn't complied with a recent court-ordered injunction or it will face further court hearings.

As Epic and Apple continue to clash over rights and privileges in Apple’s iOS app ecosystem, Epic is once again turning to the courts to attempt to keep Apple fair and accountable. Following refusal by apple to review and approve Fortnite on iOS, Epic Games has filed a motion for the US Northern District Court of California to order Apple to comply to a previous injunction or face new hearings in court over the matter.

Tim Sweeney shared Epic Games filing of the latest motion on his social media this week. In its filing, Epic Games motions for Judge Yvonne Gonzales-Rogers to demand Apple Show Cause that would provide reasonable rhetoric for why Apple hasn’t reviewed Fortnite on iOS in compliance with an injunction issued by the same judge. If Apple cannot show reasonable cause for not following the injunction, then it will either be forced to review Fortnite for the iOS App Store in the US, or face further court hearings for its failure to comply.

It has been a busy previous month for Apple and Epic Games following the court injunction put forth earlier this May. That injunction opened the doors for Epic Games to re-submit Fortnite on iOS in the US for approval and distribution on the App Store. However, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has been relentlessly affixed to the situation and claimed that Apple dragged its feet and eventually blocked Fortnite’s re-approval.

If Epic Games has its way, Apple will at least be forced to respond to the topic at hand of Fortnite on iOS and the App Store. Such as the case, Apple could find itself backed into a corner where it must either comply or continue to defy the recent injunction. As we watch for further updates on the matter, stay tuned for further coverage of Apple vs Epic Games here at Shacknews.