Lies of P: Overture explores a frozen zoo with new difficulties and boss rush mode

More than three months have passed since Neowiz and Round 8 first unveiled Overture, a major DLC expansion for breakout hit Lies of P. It's being billed as a prequel to the main story, but will look to flesh out (no pun intended) the tale of Geppetto's puppet and take players through a handful of new locations and biomes. Shacknews was recently invited to check out Lies of P: Overture, where not only was the new DLC on display, but so too were a handful of new quality-of-life features coming to the base game.

The Lies of P: Overture demo session started off in a colder section of Krat. Taking on foes in Soulslike combat was still the objective, but there are additional hazards that come with the cold. Certain enemies can bring P's temperature to freezing levels by connecting with attacks and that level of frostbite can inflict additional damage over time.



After reaching the first Stargazer, things start to take a strange turn. P begins to approach an abandoned animal enclosure called Krat Zoo. Gemini the Cricket observes that Krat Zoo had not been seen in years, because it had supposedly burned down many years prior. Worse yet, Krat Zoo is filled with hostile and dangerous wildlife. As P explores the exhibits, players will encounter mutated killer animals. These include barbaric baboons, gargantuan hippos, killer kangaroos, and some undead zookeepers. There was even a section where some mutant monkeys were high along a rope bridge setup, flinging poop from above. As one might imagine, going toe-to-toe with these animals can take its toll, especially since the nearest Stargazer isn't always close.

After dealing with so many fearsome animals, Krat Zoo lines up a big climax with a giant prehistoric alligator the Tyrannical Predator, which ambushes players as they try to walk past its domain. The Predator strikes quickly with successive snaps of its jaw before throwing out a wide-reaching tail swipe. Just as they are throughout Lies of P, reading the enemy's movements is vital. While P can block the Predator's string of bite attacks, a slightly different movement will indicate that it will reach out and swallow P, a maneuver that needs to be met with a dodge roll.

The Tyrannical Predator, just like many of Krat Zoo's other denizens, won't go down easy. Sometimes, players want to take things down a notch. Fortunately, Lies of P as a whole is about to get more approachable. Along with Overture's release, the Lies of P base game will receive a patch that adds two new difficulty levels. Lies of P as it is now will be renamed Legendary Stalker and act as the default difficulty. Those who want a more story-focused or a slightly more forgiving experience can dial things down to the new Butterfly's Guidance and Awakened Puppet levels. There's still a degree of Soulslike prowess needed to progress through Lies of P and Overture, but these new options should give even a Soulslike newbie a fighting chance.



The new difficulty levels will also extend to another new Lies of P feature coming to the base game: Battle Memories. This is a boss rush mode that allows players to fight against big bads that they've previously defeated across varying difficulties. While the three main difficulty levels will be selectable, beating any boss on all three of them will open up two higher tiers for the ultimate challenge. Battle Memories will also include three of the new Overture bosses and, having attempted these during the demo session, they won't go down easy. Expect to face the following encounters in Overture:

Markiona, Puppeteer of Death : A wicked puppeteer will come at P with an enchanted puppet of death while also attacking with her own magical blasts.

: A wicked puppeteer will come at P with an enchanted puppet of death while also attacking with her own magical blasts. Two-Faced Overseer : A helmeted fiend will strike down with his weapon, but watch out when his first head explodes, because it'll be replaced by an enraged one that attacks relentlessly.

: A helmeted fiend will strike down with his weapon, but watch out when his first head explodes, because it'll be replaced by an enraged one that attacks relentlessly. Anguished Guardian of the Ruins: A horrifying beast will attack P with lightning blasts and an enchanted lance. It'll also use its own body as a weapon, attacking with a falling splash that's nearly impossible to avoid.

If players wish to create a customized gauntlet of boss battles, they can do so with the Death Match mode that will accompany the Battle Memories feature. This is where players can set up custom scenarios that can have them go up against at least three bosses consecutively. They're welcome to set their own difficulty level and give themselves as much of a challenge as they desire.

Overture promises to be a substantial addition to Lies of P, but those puppets who opt to skip it will also have plenty to sink their wooden teeth into. Lies of P: Overture is schedule to release this summer with the new Lies of P base game patch set to arrive on the same day.

