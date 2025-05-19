Justin Wong demonstrates how insane it is for Capcom to allow hidden bosses in CvS2 Ranked In a recent video, Wong showed one can play Capcom vs. SNK 2's hidden bosses in Ranked matchmaking, and how ill-advised it was for Capcom to allow it.

When we reviewed Capcom Fighting Collection 2, we rated it highly and stand by that. It’s a great collection of some of Capcom’s best arcade fighting games from across history. One thing, however, that we hadn’t considered was a very unfortunate (or simply ridiculous) aspect of Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium. As Justin Wong demonstrated in a recent video, you can not only access the game’s hidden bosses in Ranked, but you can make a full team of all three of them, which seems incredibly ill-advised for that particular mode.

Wong showed off Ranked gameplay of Capcom vs. SNK 2’s hidden bosses in Capcom Fighting Collection 2 in a recent video on his YouTube channel. There, we get to see him take unsuspecting online players to task with three of the most notoriously over-tooled fighting game boss characters in history. At one point (4:28), we see a Sagat try to pin Shin Akuma down with Tiger Shots only to eat a teleporting super that erases more than 60 percent of his health bar in one shot. Another moment shows Orochi Iori looping rekka and oki pressure until they break through. Throughout the video, Wong simply overpowers every competitor, including solid players using otherwise high-tier teams.

Justin Wong’s video title “SO CAPCOM THOUGHT IT WAS OK TO ALLOW BOSS CHARACTERS FOR RANK MATCHES,” really says it all. Wong submits that each of the characters was supposed to be a glass cannon with their health reduced so players would have a chance against them, but clearly that effort wasn’t enough. Each of these characters is well-known for not only having a multitude of conditions you need to even unlock the chance to play against them, but also being ridiculously overpowered in combat thank to their absurd damage and multitudes of versatile, and abusable, moves.

I wouldn’t have reduced my score of Capcom Arcade Collection 2 in review if I’d known about this because it’s still an amazing collection, but I probably would have at least warned folks. Thankfully, Justin Wong is out here doing the lords work, unfortunately at the expense of a few random online players. Just watch out for some ridiculous ranked play unless Capcom makes changes.