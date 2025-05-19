ShackStream: The Stevetendo Show! Episode 578 A Mario Kart history lesson taught by Professor Stevetendo!

Tonight, on The Stevetendo Show, we’re going to have a Mario Kart history lesson. We will be playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe but it doesn’t stop there. We’ll be playing all the Mario Kart games on the Switch Online service. You’ll see the likes of Super Mario Kart, Mario Kart 64, and Mario Kart Super Circuit. The Nintendo Switch 2 launch is almost here so what better way to give the Switch a proper send off than by playing some good old-fashioned Mario Kart? I did something similar to this on Mario Day where I played the first level in the likes of Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Brothers 3. I haven’t decided yet if I’ll race random courses or play a full grand prix or two in each game. Swing by The Stevetendo Show and learn where some of your favorite Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses had their debut. Also, see if the original version stacks up to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s version. Set to go live at 6 p.m. PDT/9 p.m. EDT, join Professor Stevetendo for this Mario Kart history lesson on The Stevetendo Show!

Such a tough decision!

