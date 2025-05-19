Nintendo Switch 2 GameChat will support text-to-speech accessibility Live captioning will also be available through GameChat.

New video of Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat feature has revealed a special accessibility option for the hearing and sight impaired when it comes to GameChat. Nintendo Switch 2’s social feature will reportedly feature text-to-chat capabilities and live captioning to help players of all kinds stay in the conversation more easily.

Text-to-speech capabilities in Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat program were shared via steely-eyed fans such as OatmealDome on BlueSky, who shared several videos of GameChat text-to-speech and live caption functionality on the Nintendo Switch 2. As can be seen in the clips, GameChat is capable of taking text and reading it to the player, as well as converting live chatter into subtitles for players to read.

[Switch 2]GameChat supports text-to-speech. If enabled, you can type in text and the system will read it for you.While not explicitly confirmed, USB keyboards should be supported too (the Switch 1 already supports them for text input).



[image or embed] — OatmealDome (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) May 16, 2025 at 10:49 AM

This marks an interesting and exciting accessibility feature for Nintendo on one of its more interesting social features for the Switch 2. GameChat has been in discussion as to whether it would be as useful as alternative social platforms like Discord since it was first revealed, but if Nintendo is also giving the feature to new players on Switch 2 for about a year, then Nintendo has time to prove what the feature is worth.

With the Nintendo Switch 2 launching on June 5, 2025, and GameChat coming along with it, it will be interesting to see what other features come to the program, especially in terms of accessibility. Stay tuned to the Switch 2 topic for more updates.