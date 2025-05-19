SAG-AFTRA files unfair labor practice lawsuit against Darth Vader AI company The Darth Vader AI controversy in Fortnite is only just beginning.

As part of the latest Fortnite season, Epic Games introduced a Darth Vader character that would interact with players through the use of an AI-modulated voice. It took less than a day for this experiment to blow up in everybody's faces. The Darth Vader AI quickly began performing unseemly actions, from swearing to uttering racial slurs, and all in the voice of late actor James Earl Jones. The latest piece of the PR fiasco comes from SAG-AFTRA, which has been striking for AI protections for its clients for almost a year. The Screen Actors Guild is now suing Llama Productions, the company behind the Darth Vader AI, filing an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board.

Loserfruit made the AI Darth Vader Swear 😂 pic.twitter.com/bJmPpqGXvf — Cordial (@ImCordial) May 16, 2025

SAG-AFTRA issued the following statement on Monday, May 19:

We celebrate the right of our members and their estates to control the use of their digital replicas and welcome the use of new technologies to allow new generations to share in the enjoyment of those legacies and renowned roles. However, we must protect our right to bargain terms and conditions around uses of voice that replace the work of our members, including those who previously did the work of matching Darth Vader's iconic rhythm and tone in video games. Fortnite's signatory company, Llama Productions, chose to replace the work of human performers with A.I. technology. Unfortunately, they did so without providing any notice of their intent to do this and without bargaining with us over appropriate terms. As such, we have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB against Llama Productions.

Fortnite ended last week by introducing the Darth Vader AI. The examples of its abuse have been numerous and they only start with the example cited in last Friday's Evening Reading. Epic Games and Fortnite have not issued an official statement, but the Fortnite X (formerly Twitter) account has replied to users that hotfixes are going out to deal with these fires as they pop up.

It should be noted that this has been a key point of the SAG-AFTRA voice actor strike since it began in July 2024. Llama Productions has been among the companies with which the guild has been negotiating a new deal.

"Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation," Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee Chair Sarah Elmaleh said at the time that the strike was declared. "We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer. We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve."

Regardless of what action Epic Games opts to take with the Darth Vader AI (and, at the moment, it appears that the company is plowing on through), it looks like it's too late to avert a lawsuit. With that said, the NLRB is in a tumultuous period, and considering that the current NLRB head is a Trump appointee, the outcome of this lawsuit will be worth watching. We'll report on anything that comes out of this case here at Shackenws. Those interested in reading the full lawsuit can visit the SAG-AFTRA website.