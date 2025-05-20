Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker sticks the landing with its steampunk-circus aesthetic

I have often wondered what it would be like to run off and join the circus. Now, I can get a taste of the circus life where I least expected it – in the latest DLC for Sea of Stars, Throes of the Watchmaker. The development team at Sabotage has swapped sea shanties for somersaults in the new adventure, bringing back familiar faces for a fresh excursion with a few surprise twists. I had the opportunity to try out the DLC ahead of its release on May 20, and I was pleasantly surprised at how well the circus theme worked with the Sea of Stars world. The fact that it’s a free update makes the deal even sweeter, offering a vibrant new realm and combat mechanics that are easy to jump back into, even if it’s been a while since your last visit.

Working against the clock

Throes of the Watchmaker becomes available once players finish the base game, picking up after the conclusion of the main story. The DLC kicks off with the pirate crew aboard The Vespertine, where they learn of some disturbing news – the wind mage, Keenathan, is not really named Keenathan after all. This prompts the pirate crew to seek help from the elusive Watchmaker, who can supposedly craft a device that will help secure Keenathan’s name.

It turns out that the Watchmaker needs some help of her own. In exchange for her assistance, she tasks the pirate crew with delving inside a magical clock to assist the townsfolk of Horloge, a clockwork village that has been accosted by a chaotic yet familiar ringleader known as the Puppeteer. From grandiose castles to complex railway systems, each locale in Horloge is visually enticing. Cogs tick amidst lush foliage and ornate passageways to give off steampunk vibes as players explore the intricate living clock, where a cursed circus awaits. Although Horloge is a completely new area, there are several inhabitants who are well acquainted with our pirate crew. Without giving too much away, let’s just say the clockwork realm has a curious habit of showing you sides of yourself you weren’t quite expecting.

Getting the gears turning

While Valere and Zale return as playable characters, this time around they acquire a special set of circus-themed combat maneuvers that allow them to be better suited for the whimsical adventure ahead. Valere transforms into an acrobat, while Zale becomes a juggler. Both receive new outfits to reflect their newfound circus skills.

The Solstice Warriors are joined by the Artificer, also known as Arty, a robot engineer from the base game who was previously an NPC. Arty is a bit tankier and has minor healing capabilities, making him a decent support who can also pack a punch in battle. The addition of the Artificer also allows for some new team-up abilities and attack combos, including a trampoline move that flings teammates through the air to bounce off of and inflict damage upon enemies.

A cog in the machine

Sea of Stars has undergone a major update since the last time I boarded The Vespertine. The game now supports couch co-op for up to three players, allowing players to sync up for timed hits during combat. Combat Points carry over between encounters, making way for more impactful moves at the start of each battle. Players can also tweak the gameplay difficulty by toggling various Relics in the menu, which I found came in handy while trying to ease my way back into the game.

Although there have been several gameplay changes since launch, many of the Sea of Stars fundamentals remain the same. Outside of combat, players can look forward to grappling across gaps and pushing blocks in order to solve a plethora of new environmental puzzles. Cooking also returns with a new set of recipes for players to prepare while making camp. The new consumable items consist mostly of carnival fare like popcorn and ice cream, offering various levels of healing and revival properties.

Players who enjoy minigames within games should be pleased to hear that Wheels is back for the DLC, returning as an entertaining way to pass the time outside of combat. Winning a game of Wheels is one of several ways to help you earn funds to buy gear and useful items from the various merchant shops in Horloge.

Step right up

Even a brief return to Sea of Stars is enough to rekindle the charm that made the original adventure shine. It didn’t take long to become reacquainted with the Solstice Warriors and get the hang of their newfound acrobatic capabilities. The puzzle solving sections are manageable, while the fresh combat maneuvers open up new strategic opportunities during battle.

With a vibrant new setting, creative twists on combat, and just the right dose of steampunk spectacle, there is plenty for returning players to sink their teeth into without extensive time commitment. The DLC wraps up in under ten hours, which is just the right amount of time for a small excursion that doesn’t overstay its welcome. Throes of the Watchmaker is a whimsical encore that invites you to savor one more performance before the curtain falls.

These impressions are based on a pre-release Steam code provided by the publisher. The Sea of Stars: Throes of the Watchmaker DLC releases on May 20, 2025 for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.