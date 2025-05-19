Nintendo confirms it will be at Gamescom 2025 After skipping the Cologne, Germany convention in 2024, Nintendo is returning to gamescom following the release of the Switch 2.

After bowing out of the entire convention in 2024, Nintendo is set to return to Cologne, Germany to attend Gamescom 2025. The Big N announced it would be in attendance, which, considering it’s after the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, means the console and its games will likely be available for attendees to check out as well.

Nintendo announced its plans to attend Gamescom 2025 on its German social media channel this week. Gamescom 2025 is currently scheduled to run from August 20 to August 24, 2025, with Geoff Keighley planning to run his Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation on August 19. Nintendo has confirmed that it will be in attendance to show off its latest goods on the convention floor.

Rot im Kalender anstreichen: Nintendo ist 2025 wieder auf der @gamescom. Wir freuen uns, euch vom 20. bis 24. August in Köln begrüßen zu dürfen! pic.twitter.com/8B3ibgOyBu — Nintendo DE (@NintendoDE) May 19, 2025

Of course, the latest goods from Nintendo when Gamescom 2025 runs will be the Nintendo Switch 2, which launches in June 2025. Mario Kart World will also be out alongside a healthy slate of other games, both new and getting upgraded from the original Nintendo Switch. With Gamescom 2025 being one of the first major conventions for Nintendo after the Switch 2’s launch, it will very likely have a lot of exciting things for attendees to see and play.

With Nintendo having confirmed its presence for Gamescom 2025, stay tuned to the Nintendo topic for further updates and details right here at Shacknews.