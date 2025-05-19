Hideo Kojima's next game 'Physint' is coming in about 5-6 years After Physint is done, he'd like to try his hand at filmmaking.

Hideo Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions, have their hands full. The release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is right around the corner, he’s been working with Xbox and Jordan Peele on a horror game called OD, and he has another project lined up after that, a new tactical espionage action game called Physint. Kojima recently revealed that Physint is probably five to six years away.

Hideo Kojima shared this estimate in a conversation with French publication Le Film Français, who spoke to him about the upcoming film adaptation of Death Stranding. When asked if he’d ever want to direct a film, Kojima answered enthusiastically, but also explained his current timeline in the process:

Oh, yes! I received many offers after leaving Konami. Besides Death Stranding 2, there is Physint in development. That will take me another five or six years. Maybe after that, I could finally decide to tackle a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I’m getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young.

While few details on Physint have been revealed up to this point, we now know it’s at least a game in the vein of Metal Gear Solid, though a new IP altogether. It’s also worth noting that while Kojima didn’t speak to details on OD during the interview, the project has been in the works at least since 2023 and it feels likely that we’ll see some news on it in the latter half of this year after Death Stranding 2 is out.

The same can, of course, be said of Physint, which we know even less about than OD. For news and updates on both, stay tuned to the Kojima Productions topic here at Shacknews.