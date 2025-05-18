Where to find the three wolf statues in Siege - Part 1 - Doom: The Dark Ages Track down the three wolf statues and destroy them to get another ruby in Siege - Part 1.

Siege - Part 1 is one of the first larger mission in Doom: The Dark Ages that’s packed full of secrets. But there are also some puzzles to solve, like the three wolf statues protecting a ruby. You must find and destroy the three statues to claim your prizing, but finding them can be a bit tough.

Wolf statue locations

The wolf statues in Siege - Part 1 are located close to the ruby reward. When you first find the location, there will be three empty plinths with red ghostly wolves and the ruby statue protected with a barrier. Destroying a statue will make it appear on the plinth. Find all three wolves to free the ruby. Throw your shield at the wolf statue to destroy it.



Source: Shacknews

As you can see in the map, the wolf statues are all really close by – no need to go running all over the map to find them.

The statue is in the shallow water below the ruby area.

Source: Shacknews

The first one can be found in the shallow water below the ruby.

The statue is on the cliff overlooking the path up to the ruby.

Source: Shacknews

The next one is up on the hill overlooking the valley.

This wolf statue is tucked under the tree, between some rocks.

Source: Shacknews

The last is under a true behind a wooden carriage.

Destroy each wolf statue and return to the hill to find three complete statues by the ruby. You can now grab the ruby and enjoy some upgrades. Take a look at our Doom: The Dark Ages page for help finding the actual secrets in Siege – Part 1.