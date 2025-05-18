Where to find the three wolf statues in Siege - Part 1 - Doom: The Dark Ages
Track down the three wolf statues and destroy them to get another ruby in Siege - Part 1.
Siege - Part 1 is one of the first larger mission in Doom: The Dark Ages that’s packed full of secrets. But there are also some puzzles to solve, like the three wolf statues protecting a ruby. You must find and destroy the three statues to claim your prizing, but finding them can be a bit tough.
Wolf statue locations
The wolf statues in Siege - Part 1 are located close to the ruby reward. When you first find the location, there will be three empty plinths with red ghostly wolves and the ruby statue protected with a barrier. Destroying a statue will make it appear on the plinth. Find all three wolves to free the ruby. Throw your shield at the wolf statue to destroy it.
As you can see in the map, the wolf statues are all really close by – no need to go running all over the map to find them.
The first one can be found in the shallow water below the ruby.
The next one is up on the hill overlooking the valley.
The last is under a true behind a wooden carriage.
Destroy each wolf statue and return to the hill to find three complete statues by the ruby. You can now grab the ruby and enjoy some upgrades. Take a look at our Doom: The Dark Ages page for help finding the actual secrets in Siege – Part 1.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Where to find the three wolf statues in Siege - Part 1 - Doom: The Dark Ages